One month after, cops have yet to find rapist-killer of Grade 7 student in CamSur

MANILA – Nearly a month after, authorities have yet to catch the person or persons behind the brutal rape-slay of a Grade 7 student in Camarines Sur last month, and the Department of Education said Saturday it continued to coordinate with law enforcement officials to help bring to justice the perpetrator/s.

“The Department of Education vehemently condemns the alleged rape-slay of a Grade 7 learner of Tinawagan High School in Tigaon, Camarines Sur,” DepEd said in a statement.

According to the school’s incident report, the victim was found lifeless at a banana plantation around 50 meters from her house.

The victim’s younger brother said he was walking home from school with his sister on December 7, 2017, when she walked ahead, made a turn to the plantation, and suddenly disappeared.

Supposing that his sister went ahead, he and two other students went straight to their respective homes. Evening fell and the victim did not turn up, prompting her family to seek the help of barangay officers in finding her.

DepEd said it “remains committed to protecting the rights and well-being of its learners against any form of abuse, violence, threat, exploitation, and discrimination,” and enjoined community members “to be vigilant and proactive in preventing and deterring incidents that endanger the health and lives of children.”