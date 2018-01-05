Palace names Cuy DDB chair, designates ex-AFP chief Año as DILG OIC

MANILA – Interior Secretary Catalino S. Cuy has been appointed to a new position – as chair of the Dangerous Drugs Board – and his undersecretary, former military chief Eduardo M. Año, was designated officer in charge of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

Malacañang Palace released a copy of Cuy’s new appointment, signed by President Rodrigo Duterte, to the DDB, where he replaced former general Dionisio Santiago.

Palace officials also released a copy of a memorandum to Año, signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, informing him of his designation as officer in charge of DILG.

“Upon the instruction of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, and to ensure the continuous and effective delivery of public service, please be informed you are hereby designated officer in charge of the DILG, effective immediately.”

Año recently retired as chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines on reaching the mandatory retirement age in the military, but Duterte had openly cited him as someone he could have use for in the Cabinet. He was subsequently given the post of DILG undersecretary, since retired military chiefs cannot be appointed to Cabinet secretary posts within one year of retirement.