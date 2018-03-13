Pasta in a cone, burger waffles: DLSU Students serve unique eats at Robinsons Place Imus

Students from De La Salle University-Dasmariñas may have the next big foodie thing in their hands as they test their business ideas in this mall in Imus, Cavite that kicked off last weekend and runs till March 25.

Robinsons Malls gives its support again to young business students from De La Salle University-Dasmariñas through its yearly entrepreneurship program called Robinsons Malls Entrep Corner.

The program is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility program and provides partner schools with month-long immersions in which students gain beneficial retail experiences at a Robinsons Mall.

This year, 11 student-companies from DLSU-Dasmariñas are ready to ignite their entrepreneurial spirit as they showcase various products from March 11 to 25 at Robinsons Place Imus.

Fourth year Entrepreneurship students are mounting the Lasallians’ Entrep Corner exhibit with the theme “Remix” and will feature different and unique food business ideas.

From flavored churros, carbonara in a cone, to waffle burgers, these unique eats aim to satisfy mall goers’ sweet or savory cravings.

Churrap Beh offers sweet or savory, and plain or stuffed churros that is made more tempting with its variety of dips.

No ice cream in these cones? Oh, but you’ll also love the savory fillings of these three food concepts:

Conify’s presents its pasta-in-cone idea with classic sauces Sweet Tomato, Carbonara, and Tuna Pesto. Chickones, on the other hand, consists of cones filled with chicken balls in three flavors: spicy garlic, honey, and original. Waffle Nation’s waffle cones, meanwhile, is served with either chicken or fish.

Snack Brawlers offers waffle burgers in classic flavors of cheese, bacon, and TLC.

Other savory items are Prinitos’ bite-size empanitos and Rutsu’s Japanese-style snacks.

For sweet cravings, the students have also come up with ideas such as Cuptain Tasty that are classic cupcakes filled with cream cheese, chocolate and cookies and cream.

Kruztix presents fried dough sticks dipped in sauces such as creamy honey, glazed nutty and caramel.

The student entrepreneurs behind Brew Bar hope to make a name through its Tea Sodas while Fruizzy has healthy fruit juices for washing down all the savory bites at the Entrep Corner.