‘Peryahan is economic sabotage,’ says PCSO as it padlocks Albay illegal outlets

MANILA – Calling it “economic sabotage,” the chief of the Nationwide Inter-Branch Security Monitoring of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office has stopped operations of the “Peryahan ng Bayan” of Globaltech Mobile Online Corp. in Albay.

Retired Marine major Manuel Fraginal and elements of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) conducted a simultaneous raid and padlocking of Globaltech’s peryahan outlets especially in Legazpi City, for operating illegally.

“This company owes you, the people, hundreds of millions of pesos, this is not the government’s money, but your money,” Fraginal said in an interview with the media.

He said the illegal operation of Globaltech is depriving the government of revenues.

On March 23, Fraginal’s team padlocked the Globaltech’s outlet in Legaspi City.

The establishment’s closure is based on PCSO Board Resolution No. 51, s 2016, which terminates the Deed of Authority of Globaltech to Operate a peryahan.

The peryahan in the city was reportedly operated by Quebec Gaming Corporation under the authority of Globaltech.

Earlier, PCSO General Manager Alexander Balutan declared the operation illegal.

“PCSO has not authorized any other entity to operate peryahan. Any operation of peryahan is unauthorized and illegal,” said Balutan.

He urged the Philippine National Police (PNP) to stop all peryahan outlets that reportedly resumed operations, but to no avail.