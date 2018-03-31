PH students declared champion in Vietnam math tilt

MANILA – Young Filipino students won as champion at the 15th Hanoi Open Mathematics Competition (HOMC) held from March 26 to 30 in the capital city of Hanoi in Vietnam.

The Philippine team of Grade 8 students was declared champion in the junior division.

They are composed of of Annika Angela Mei Tamayo, Ateneo de Iloilo; Justin Teng Soon Khoo, Regional Science High School III; Gwyneth Margaux Tangog, Southville International School and Colleges; Lawrence Dominic Bermudez, Philippine Science High School-Main; and Robert Frederik Uy, Philippine Science High School-Western Visayas, who won gold medals and a trophy for their feat.

Tamayo, Khoo, Tangog and William Joshua King of Bethany Christian School also bagged bronze medals in the individual contest.

This was the first time that other countries were invited to join the competition, which was organized by the Hanoi Department of Education and Training, and Hanoi People’s Committee.

“Our contestants’ training and hard work were the key to their win. We at MTG are happy with their achievement considering that this is the first time that the Philippines joined the contest,” said delegation head Dr. Isidro Aguilar, president of the Mathematics Trainers Guild Philippines (MTG).

Vice Consul Dean Jason Arriola of the Philippine Embassy in Vietnam attended the awarding ceremony and congratulated the team.

Around 500 participants from the Philippines, China, Thailand, Indonesia, Poland, Hungary, Malaysia, Myanmar and Vietnam joined the contest, according to team trainer Renard Eric Chua.

The Philippine team arrived in the country Friday night.