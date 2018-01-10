PHLPost releases stamps to mark Birth Centenary of National Artists

MANILA – The Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) is releasing commemorative stamps to mark the 2017 Birth Centenary of six Filipino National Artists:

• Cesar Legaspi (for visual arts),

• Daisy Avellana (for film and theater),

• Jose Maceda (for music)

• Leonor Orosa Goquingco (for dance),

• Wilfrido Ma. Guerrero (national for theater)

• Nick Joaquin (for literature).

PHLPost said the move is meant to pay tribute to the country’s national artists who have made significant contributions to the development and propagation of Philippine arts and culture.

The stamps feature the photographic illustrations of each national artist and the year of their birth centenary.

PHLPost has printed P50,000 copies of the P12 denomination which was designed by stamp artist Victorino Z. Serevo.

The stamps will be sold at face value until December 12, 2018 or until supply last. The stamps and official first day cover are now available at the Post Shop, Central Post Office, Door 203, Liwasang Bonifacio, Manila and area post offices nationwide. For inquiries, please call 527-01-08 or 527-01-32.