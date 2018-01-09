PLDT Clarktel, ePLDT and PLDT Enterprise break ground on first purpose-built disaster recovery facility

MANILA – PLDT Clarktel, with its strengthened partnership with ePLDT and PLDT Enterprise, recently broke ground for what is described as the first purpose-built disaster recovery facility in the country. The facility in Clark Freeport, Pampanga is eyed to complement the daily operations of its existing data center in the region.

The new DR facility, to be inaugurated by the third quarter of 2018, is eyed to have a total of 1,300 seats, which may be availed as a stand-alone service or coupled with VITRO racks. This allows enterprises in Clark Economic Zone and neighboring communities to easily conform with global requirements and to comply with ISO 22301 or the Business Continuity Management System guidelines.

PLDT Clarktel President and CEO Boy Castañeda said that ensuring business continuity through the disaster recovery facility is imperative to delivering the best service to all stakeholders within the region.

“To further strengthen our resiliency roadmap, we recognized the need for a robust disaster recovery facility, which in the long run would help propel the region’s economic growth by ensuring organizations under our care have the confidence to resume their operations with a more comprehensive approach to business continuity,” Castañeda said.

On a separate note, Eric Alberto—President of ePLDT and PLDT-SMART Chief Revenue Officer—emphasized that Clark is the best venue to build the new disaster recovery site with its geographical attributes.

“Disasters prompt the discussions on security and backup. More progressively in this digital world, disasters are not a question of ‘if’ but a question of ‘when’. We, at PLDT and ePLDT, are your partners in protecting the enterprise’s most important resource—data—in the midst of heightening technologies,” Alberto said. “In tandem with the Clark Vitro data center facility behind us, all businesses can continue operating, even when the unfortunate happens.”

According to PLDT Senior Vice President and Head of Enterprise Business, Jovy Hernandez, the complementing features of the VITRO Data Center and the new PLDT Clarktel Disaster Recovery Facility will help deliver outstanding business continuity and resilience to enterprises, specific to their backup requirements.

“PLDT’s technology initiatives will help foster the continuous economic growth of Clark by making world-class facilities readily available to their locators,” Hernandez said. “This new DR facility is a testament of our continuous support for the government in ensuring business resiliency in the region.”

ePLDT maintains nine data centers, two of which—VITRO Makati and VITRO Clark—are the first and only ones in the country to receive the ANSI/TIA-942 Rated 3 Design Certificate. The guidelines set by ANSI/TIA-942 emphasized the redundancy design of the data centers to ensure the highest availability during unplanned maintenance and infrastructure expansion.

