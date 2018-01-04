PNB branch is first bank to reopen in post-siege Marawi

MANILA – The task of rebuilding from the ruins is slow and difficult for Marawi, but simple steps help the effort along. For one, the reopening of the Philippine National Bank Marawi Branch recently, the first bank to open in the city after the siege.

The branch is located inside the Mindanao State University (MSU) campus. A day before it reopened, the bank was also the first to resume operations of ATM units – one machine in the MSU campus branch and another in the Capitol area.

PNB’s Retail Banking Sector Head and EVP Bernie H. Tocmo underscored how the bank remains committed to serving the needs of its clients. “We knew that as soon as the dust had settled, we had to be ready to serve our customers,” he said. “We are focused on being a solid and dependable financial partner as Marawi starts to rebuild lives and businesses.”

PNB Marawi Branch operates from Monday to Friday, from 9:00am to 12:00pm. As of September 2017, PNB has more than 680 branches and over 1,000 ATMs nationwide.

The Bank said in a press release it has the widest international footprint among Philippine banks with 71 overseas branches, representative offices, and remittance centers and subsidiaries across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North America.