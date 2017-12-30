PNP: Use of fireworks and firecrackers must only be in LGU-designated areas

Ahead of the celebrations to welcome the New Year, the Philippine National Police has reminded the public that the use of fireworks should be confined to “community fireworks display areas” duly designated by local government units, per President Rodrigo Duterte’s Executive Order No. 28, signed back in June.

On its verified Facebook account Friday, the PNP said that those who wish to organize fireworks displays must first seek a fireworks display permit from the

LGU and the Bureau of Fire Protection. As mentioned, these displays will be confined to community fireworks display areas.

The PNP also issued safety guidelines for LGUs in designating a “firecrackers zone” for the community fireworks display:

1. The owner of the site must have given formal approval;

2. The site must have sufficient dimension for the maximum caliber of fireworks to be used in the display;

3. A security plan must be in place to ensure the spectators will not have access to the “exclusion zone”;

4. The site must be free from flammable materials such as tall dry grass, fuel, and containers; and

5. The site must have unrestricted access to first-aid responders.

Here are other reminders from the PNP:

1. Buy firecrackers only from licensed dealers or retailers.

2. Read all instructions before igniting firecrackers.

3. All firecrackers must be used in a designated firecrackers zone only for the community fireworks display provided by LGUs.

4. Responsible adults and trained persons should perform or supervise all activities in a designated firecrackers zone.

5. Never give firecrackers to children.

6. Do not ignite firecrackers if you have consumed alcohol.

7. Never carry firecrackers in your pocket.

8. Ensure that all animals are away from the designated firecrackers zone.

9. Maintain your distance when watching fireworks shows.

Read more:

Reminder: No ban, but firecrackers may only be used during community fireworks displays.

For its part, the Department of Health urged the public to take part in safe community fireworks display in their respective localities (“Makiisa sa safe community fireworks display sa inyong lugar!”).

Also on Friday, the DOH, through its official Facebook page, advised adults to be vigilant and “never let their children buy or use fireworks or firecrackers”.

“It is best to coordinate with local officials in your barangay to identify the designated public fireworks display in your area to avoid injuries arising from exploding fireworks or firecrackers,” Health Secretary Francisco T. Duque III said.

Some 72 fireworks-related injuries have already been recorded from December 21 to 29. This is 40 percent (48 cases) lower compared to the same period last year.

No deaths were reported, so far, nor were there cases of fireworks ingestion and stray bullet injuries.

As high as 96% of all cases involved males. Most of these involved active users and occurred in the streets.

Victims were as young as 11 months old and as old as 62 years old.

The fireworks that caused the most injuries were, respectively, Piccolo (61%), Boga (8%), Kwitis (6%), and Whistle Bomb (4%). Others were due to illegal fireworks.

“Fireworks injuries are preventable. Safe and secured public display of fireworks is one alternative to reducing injuries and deaths,” Duque stressed.

The DOH also warned that tetanus infection was a deadly risk, and issued these reminders:

1. Huwag balewalain ang paso at sugat na sanhi ng paputok kahit gaano man ito kaliit (Don’t dismiss burns and cuts caused by firecrackers no matter how small these may be);

2. Hugasan ang sugat ng sabon at malinis na tubig (Wash the wound with soap and clean water);

3. Pumunta agad sa health center o ospital para sa bakuna kontra tetano (Immediately head to the health center or hospital for anti-tetanus vaccine);

4. Huwag bigyan at pagamitin ng paputok ang mga bata (Don’t give firecrackers to children or let them use it); and

5. Siguraduhin na hindi mamumulot ng paputok (Ensure that no one picks up fallen firecrackers).

In a press conference Thursday, National Capital Region Police Office Director Oscar Albayalde said police personnel who fire their guns indiscriminately will immediately be sacked.

Unlike in previous years, however, police gun barrels will not be muzzled to prove that the police are disciplined.

So far, two police personnel have been removed from service due to cases of indiscriminate firing in Manila and Pasig.