Police’s latest plan to get rid of criminals on motorcycles involves stickers

The police’s implementation of the ‘Clean rider’ sticker program has been generally-well received by motorcycle riders in the country.

The new program is the next step in police authorities’ long-running campaign against motorcycle-riding criminals behind the spate of killings in the country in recent years.

The next step

“Campaign Plan: Clean Rider” was launched on August 1 at the Quirino Grandstand where participation in the program is voluntary and the stickers are handed out for free.

Corresponding programs at local government units expected to start in the following days require application by presenting receipt of the purchased motorcycle, driver’s license and any other government issued-identification at local police stations.

National Capital Region Police Office director Chief Superintendent Guillermo Eleazar has advised riders to participate as the stickers will make it easier for them to pass checkpoint operations.

The project is expected to help authorities’ campaign against crimes perpetrated by motorcycle riding-suspects.

There have been 933 shooting incidents perpetrated by such suspects between Oct. 11, 2017 to June 4, 2018, according to police records.

Some motorcycling communities around the country have so far warmed up to the operation, with some riders proudly sharing their stickers.

Some however ask why the police’s latest plan focuses on motorcycles rather than riders, when it is the people who do the shooting.

An increase in 24/7 checkpoints and the implementation of “Oplan Sita” were among the measures taken by police authorities to combat criminality in recent years.

“Oplan Sita” enabled police to stop motorcycle riders for questioning at checkpoints.

Sen. Richard Gordon has also proposed requiring larger license plates for motorcycles as a means of identifying motorcycle-riding perpetrators.

The shootings and crime incidents have continued despite the plans and proposals to solve the problem.

Not all riders agreed with the measures. In May 2018, 5,000 motorcyclists converged for a ‘unity ride‘ to protest some of the allegedly unfair and discriminatory measures imposed by the government on motorcycle riders. -With research from Jasmine Salanga