Full text of Mocha Uson’s resignation letter

Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson, an influential government blogger, has stepped down from her post at the Presidential Communications Operations Office as head of social media.

The resignation followed controversies over misleading and questionable content she produces for her social media avenues as well as concerns raised over the budget of Malacañang’s communications arm.

She filed her resignation on September 28 and announced the move a few days later on at the Senate budget hearing.

—

28 September 2018

Rodrigo Roa Duterte

President

Republic of the Philippines

Cc: Christopher Lawrence Go

Dear Mr. President,

I hope this letter finds you well.

It has been my honor to be of service to you as Assistant Secretary for Social Media at the Presidential Communications Operations Office. In the past one year and four months, I believe I have remained true to my commitment in delivering the message of the Duterte administration to Filipinos across the globe via social media.

However, the recent events put me in a position where I am being held responsible for Congress withholding the 2019 PCOO budget. I do not wish to cause such burden to the office, hence I am hereby notifying you of my resignation effective 1 October 2018.

Thank you very much for the once in a lifetime opportunity you have given me to serve the Filipino people under your administration. I will be forever grateful.

Rest assured that my loyalty to your administration has not wavered.

Sincerely yours,

Esther Margaux “Mocha” J. Uson