Sara Duterte bets on P800-million lotto jackpot, and mocks Trillanes

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte tried her luck at the local lottery, with a jackpot prize at more P800 million with no wins for weeks.

Sara, the presidential daughter, shared on Instagram that she’ll allot P121 million of the winnings for legal fees Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV, a staunch critic of the president, will incur. The beleaguered senator is currently facing legal suits including two rebellion cases.

But Sara also used an “evil” icon at the end of the sentence, suggesting she was being sarcastic.

The non-bailable coup charges had been dismissed by then president Noynoy Aquino in 2011 through amnesty, but was revived last month when President Rodrigo Duterte declared the grant void from the beginning.

The 6/58 ultra lotto jackpot of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office is now a whopping P849 million, thus drawing more people to place their stakes for the multi-million win.

Sara also wrote that her children, Sharky, Stingray and Stonefish, will each receive P100 million if she does win.

Another P100 million will be donated to charity, specifically a foundation that advocates children rights and child abuse prevention.

She also remembered to give back to her bodyguards, members of the Presidential Security Group, and said she’ll allot P150 million for their “big bikes.”

‘I will make sure you are alive and in pain’



Trillanes had a brief verbal tussle with Sara last June when he claimed that the president, Rodrigo Duterte, was the one pushing her to run for a higher post.

Sara then clapped back and threatened that she would make his life harder if the senator continues to speak ill of her.

“President Duterte imagines you will be shot. On the other hand, I will make sure you are alive and in pain I have been described as heartless by my mother. Please do not anger me so that you may remain relevant for the future generation,” she said on her social media accounts.

It was her brother, Paolo, who will seek a congressional bid next year. Sara, meanwhile, said she will seek re-election as the mayor of Davao City.

A hopeful elderly

A 74-year-old grandmother reportedly got the winning numbers in September, but her ticket was stamped with a different date.

Lola Carmen, who was featured on the GMA news show “Jessica Soho,” claimed that the numbers she bet on September 23 matched the ones displayed on the lotto draw for that day.

But the date on her ticket, which came from the lottery machine, read September 25, making it invalid. The jackpot then was P700 million.

The next 6/58 Ultra Lotto draw will be this Friday, October 5. — Video feature by Uela Altar Badayos