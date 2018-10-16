Keeping up with the Cayetanos of Taguig in the 2019 elections

The Cayetanos are aiming to continue their hold of Taguig as Alan Peter bids for a congressional seat representing its second district, Lino in the mayoral position and Lani in the position of vice mayor.

Alan Peter recently declared his desire to vie for the Speakership in the lower house of Congress, citing that he had consulted President Rodrigo Duterte about his decision.

His initiative to run as a congressman was finalized when Ambassador to the United Nations Teodoro Locsin Jr. was appointed the new Foreign Affairs Secretary, Alan Peter’s previous post.

Filipinos immediately shared their reactions on the Cayetanos’ initiative to run in Taguig once more, with some comparing them to the Binays in Makati.

MAKATI is for BINAYS while TAGUIG is for CAYETANOS — mhaye (@mhayevin) October 9, 2018

The Binays have been ruling Makati since former President Jejomar Binay became its mayor in 1986.

Meanwhile, the Cayetanos started to enter politics when their family patriarch Renato represented Taguig, Pateros and Muntilupa in the First National Assembly in 1984 for two years.

The Cayetanos

Alan Peter Cayetano

Alan Peter in a Facebook post shared that seeking a public office in Taguig would be like a homecoming to him. He started his political career in one of Metro Manila’s centralized business districts.

“It is time for me to come home to Taguig and Pateros. Although I never left and continue to live in Bagumbayan, Taguig, I have missed the daily intertwined life with my neighbors and brothers and sisters in Taguig and Pateros,” he wrote.

Alan Peter was Taguig’s councilor from 1992 to 1995. He became its vice mayor from 1995 to 1998 and rose to become its lone district representative in the Congress from 1998 to 2007.

Some of the legislative measures he supported as a congressman during former President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III’s term are the Freedom of Information Bill, the Iskolar ng Bayan Act of 2014 and the Children with Special Needs Education Fund Act of 2013, among others.

After being Taguig’s lone district representative for a decade, Alan Peter turned to the Congress’ upper house and became a senator for eleven years.

By 2017, Duterte appointed him as the Foreign Affairs Secretary, replacing Enrique Manalo.

Lino Cayetano

Lino is gunning for the city’s mayoral position after being its second district representative in the lower house. He first served Taguig as Fort Bonifacio’s barangay captain in 2010.

Three years later, he got elected to become its second district representative at 36-years-old. He held the position for four years.

For the past few days, the younger brother of Pia and Alan Cayetano has been actively posting about his encounters with local officials, barangay leaders, traders, students and Taguig City residents—indicating his seriousness in the mayoral race.

Lani Cayetano

Lani is eyeing the vice mayor position after she finishes her last mayoral term in the city since assuming office in 2010.

She is considered the youngest mayor in Taguig City’s history, as well as the first female to have held the position.

Lani officially entered the political scene when she represented the first district of Taguig-Pateros in 2007. Three years later, she became a local chief executive and assumed the mayoral position in 2010.