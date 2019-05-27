‘Show respect’: Lani Mercado slams critics of her husband on social media

Bacoor City Mayor Lani Mercado-Revilla appealed for Filipinos to show “respect” and mind their own “GMRC” amid constant criticism against her husband, Senator-elect Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr.

Mercado-Revilla on May 25, Saturday tweeted that people “don’t have to be mean” to get “attention” on social media.

You don’t have to be mean just to get attention. People are more appreciated when they show respect and GMRC even in social media. ❤️👍🏼 — Lani Mercado Revilla (@lanimrevilla) May 25, 2019

Her tweet came after Revilla earned a deluge of criticisms for running and winning in the 2019 midterm elections despite being accused to be involved in a major pork barrel scam where he supposedly misused P517 million.

Revilla, after spending some time in detention, was eventually acquitted but his former aide was charged guilty.

During the campaign season, pictures of the senator-elect with some Filipinos went viral where they were seen clutching their own belongings—particularly wallets—in reference to Revilla’s plunder and graft charges.

““Wag po kayong mag-alala. Wala naman pong nawala. Mahigpit po pagkakahawak ko sa wallet ko,” a Facebook user captioned.

Revilla’s televised advertisement for his senatorial campaign also garnered criticisms for its seemingly empty message, where he was seen dancing to the “Budots” ditty instead of announcing his platforms.

Last week, Mercado-Revilla expressed her feelings about her husband being tagged as a “thief” or a “magnanakaw,” even by local showbiz personalities.

She said their remarks hurt her, but she hopes people would give him a chance.

Meanwhile, Filipinos who saw her tweet about “respect” and minding “GMRC” or good manners and right conduct were quick to retaliate, recalling the controversial cases Revilla was involved in.

ISA KA PA EH “GOOD MORALS RIGHT CONDUCT” kasi yung ibig sabihin ng GMRC hindi GALING MAGNAKAW REVILLA CORRUPT. We ARE trying to get attention. Because your greedy ilk has the GALL to run for office despite lambasting our country. KAYO ANG WALANG MODO. https://t.co/ytqzWYLrvA — Mikhail Quijano (@mikhailquijano) May 25, 2019

Lani Mercado talks about GMRC and netizens “politely” replied 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 (1) pic.twitter.com/qwBpsGWSPg — The Professional Heckler (@hecklerforever8) May 26, 2019

Lani Mercado talks about GMRC and netizens “politely” replied 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 (2) pic.twitter.com/btdbF6Ztno — The Professional Heckler (@hecklerforever8) May 26, 2019

Revilla previously proclaimed that he would not simply “dance” and “steal” once seated in the Senate.

“Hindi po ako magnanakaw at hindi po ako masamang tao… Tayo ay magperform sa Senado. Hindi tayo magsasayaw lang diyan,” he said in an interview before.

The case of ‘Pogi’

Revilla was tagged in the controversial pork barrel scam spanning the years 2007 to 2009. He was accused of misusing millions of taxpayers’ money in non-existent foundations with the aid of businesswoman Janet Lim Napoles.

Former senators Juan Ponce Enrile and Jinggoy Estrada were also tagged as well but it was alleged that Revilla got the biggest kickbacks amounting to P224 million under the pseudonym “Pogi.”

By 2014, the Sandiganbayan charged them with plunder and graft charges.

Revilla filed several petitions in court and by December 2018, he was acquitted from plunder by the anti-graft body.

However, the Office of Ombudsman appealed that the former actor should return P124.5-million to the government for civil liability.

Revilla’s plunder acquittal was also questioned by some legal experts.

“If he was made to pay P124 (million) as civil liability, it means that the SB (Sandiganbayan) only found reasonable doubt as to his guilt but that the act of plunder, from which civil liability might arise, exists and was proven,” Te wrote in a tweet.

Revilla is also facing 16 counts of graft relating to the case, where he is currently out on a bail bond worth P480,000.