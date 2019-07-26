‘Profit won’: Senator dismayed at Duterte’s veto of ‘anti-endo’ bill

Senator Joel Villanueva, sponsor of the Security of Tenure Bill vetoed by President Rodrigo Duterte, claimed “profit” won again in the effort to prohibit the practice of labor-only contracting.

In a tweet, the lawmaker lamented how “concern on profit losses” has reigned over the ills brought about by the wave of temporary employment.

We are always concerned of profit losses. Ang hiling po sana natin sa usapin ng Security Of Tenure ay makiisa sa mga mangaggawa na ang iniisip lagi ay pangtustos sa kanilang pamilya tuwing ma e-ENDO. Unfortunately, profit wins again with the veto of the SOT bill. #notgivingup — Joel Villanueva (@senatorjoelv) July 26, 2019

Villanueva previously questioned the National Economic and Development Authority for relaying its concerns on the bill days as it was about to lapse into law and not “as early as three years ago,” when it was being discussed.

The Senate last May approved the third and final reading of the bill which Villanueva said “protects the interests of all parties concerned.” Labor groups, however, were dismayed by what they call an already watered down version of the original bill.

“We want to give all workers peace of mind when it comes to their employment status, that no worker can be dismissed without just or authorized cause and due process,” he declared before.

Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III, meanwhile, have urged Villanueva to refile the bill which will be prioritized in the upper chamber.

I'm crestfallen, but that's how Democracy works and Congress being dynamic, can refile and repass the bill. @senatorjoelv https://t.co/TlHJXiB7sg — Tito Sotto (@sotto_tito) July 26, 2019

Duterte on Friday morning vetoed the legislative measure, also known as the “anti-endo” bill, as he believed it places businesses in a disadvantageous position.

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia previously said the bill would result in fewer job opportunities and deter investments.

The Security of Tenure Bill was slated to lapse into law on Saturday, July 27 Duterte if fails to act on it.

However, presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo announced Friday morning, July 26 that the chief executive has “vetoed” it—after making the same announcement and retracting his words later.

The Security of Tenure Bill mandates employers to regularize their workers once the six-month period has elapsed. Employers are also mandated to provide benefits to project-based and seasonal employees usually obtained by those with regular employment status.