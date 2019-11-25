Delayed anew with no deadline: Jeepney modernization no longer mandatory by 2020

FROM AROUND THE WEB

It is delayed once again. The Department of Transportation will not push through is the complete phase-out of old public utility vehicles by July 2020.

But the transportation agency was quick to say that the program will push through, just not at the specific time it was first eyed.

The DOTr made this announcement after it claimed some reports were telling the public that the entire program has been dismissed.

Operators of old PUV units who fail to modernize their vehicles will not be phased out automatically, the transport agency said, rather they will be temporarily allowed to operate provided their units pass a roadworthiness test.

“Ang sinabi po namin kahapon sa Senado, by July 2020, kung hindi pa nakakapag-modernize ng unit ang mga exisitjng operators, we are considering na hindi sila automatic na i-phase out, papayagan silang maka-biyahe, as long pumasa sila sa Motor Vehicle Inspection System o MVIS,” the DOTr said on Facebook.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) previously asserted that all old PUV units, particularly jeepneys, will no longer be allowed to operate after June 30, 2020.

However, during the last Senate hearing, the DOTr said that existing jeepneys will still be allowed to serve the public given the following conditions:

The units will pass the MVIS so that the LTFRB can grant them a provisional authority for a year. Operators have to file a consolidated petition to modernize on or before June 30, 2020. Should they fail to file this, their route will be opened to other applicants of modernized PUVs.

The agency emphasized that the PA is only temporary and the operators will eventually have to express their intent to substitute their units for modernized models.

“Basically, kahit na road worthy sila (old units) at pumasa sa MVIS, they still need to file petition for consolidation and express their intent to modernize (drop and substitute). If not, then their routes will be opened up to new operators. If they don’t file petition and they don’t modernize, cancelled na ang PA nila,” it said.

Last July, transport officials have presented models of modern buses, Euro 4-compliant taxi units and electronic jeepneys.

Isuzu Philippines and Toyota Philippines have been tapped to develop and finance these prototypes.

Last November, the Toyota Hilux model for class 1 modern PUV was bared.

The DOTr explained that there will be three types of PUVs:

Class 1, 9- to 12- seater Class 2, 23-seater that will replace jeepneys Class 3, 23-seater that will replace vans.

Previous concerns

Transport groups, along with other left-leaning groups, have held two nationwide strikes this year to protest against the phaseout of jeepneys and other PUVs—last September 30 and October 1.

The first large-scale demonstration they staged was in 2017, the year the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program was issued.

During the protests, millions of passengers were affected in different parts of the country.

Complaints centered around the muddled schemes to finance the newer units, which are more expensive than the traditional jeepneys.