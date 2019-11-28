Cayetano responds to speculations on Sara Duterte’s cryptic Instagram post

FROM AROUND THE WEB

House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano responded to speculations that he is the one being pertained to by Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio in a mysterious Instagram post amid the mishaps on the Philippines’ hosting of the 30th Southeast Asian Games.

In an interview with reporters particularly CNN Philippines, he said that he does not have an Instagram account, although reports about the presidential daughter’s thoughts have already circulated online.

“I don’t have Instagram,” he simply responded when asked about Duterte-Carpio’s online remarks.

News outlets such as The Manila Times and Tribune ran an article about Duterte-Carpio’s post, as well as social news blog Politiko.

Her Instagram post dated November 24 bore the following caption:

“‘I told you so’ is a sure-fire way to kick-start an argument. In the same way, ‘you do not listen’ will ignite a conversation into a heated one. May I just say to everyone in Congress, ‘I told you but you did not listen so there you go.'”

While Duterte-Carpio never mentioned any names in her post, speculations arose that she appeared to have alluded to Cayetano given her history with him on the House speakership issue and his involvement on the SEA Games.

When she shared the post on that particular day, news outlets reported on the Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee (PHISGOC) issuing an apology to the mishaps and various football teams experiencing unimpressive receptions, among others.

The next day, Cayetano, who is the PHISGOC chairperson, partly accused Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon of delaying the budget approval for the sports event.

Drilon later on revealed that the Senate never slashed the budget of SEA Games and added that the funds were “mysteriously lodged” under the Department of Foreign Affairs, which its secretary, Teodoro Locsin Jr., even disowned.

Cayetano was the DFA chief prior to holding the post of the House Speaker.

The country’s hosting of the biennial multi-sport event has so far been marked by logistical failures in athletes’ accommodations, incorrect press passes, volunteers’ horrific testimonies and unfinished venues, among others.

It has even been dubbed the “Fyre Festival of Asia” by some social media users in reference to an extremely fraudulent luxury music festival.

Cayetano recently said that he is ready to face investigations on the event immediately after its last day, adding that he is “willing to do a lie detector test.”

“Hindi ako magtatago. Ako mismo ang haharap sa Senado, sa Ombudsman,” he declared this morning.

Icy history

Duterte-Carpio’s icy history with Cayetano includes the House speakership race in which she previously opposed the then-proposed term-sharing between him and Rep. Lord Allan Velasco of Marinduque.

She believed that it would only be “counterproductive” as such a scenario “will slow down the last three years of the administration of President Duterte.”

Last May, she implied that she preferred Velasco as he “is supportive of the reform agenda” of her father.

Under the shared speakership, Cayetano will hold the post until October 2020 while Velasco will assume office subsequently for 21 months.

Duterte-Carpio also claimed that she earlier received a “veiled threat” from Cayetano, who said that endorsing Velasco would “break up the group” and supposedly “affect the presidential elections of 2022.”

Analysts have said that he might have referred to the alliance of Hugpong ng Pagbabago, Duterte-Carpio’s brainchild.

The presidential daughter was previously credited for having a hand in the ousting of former House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez.

Cayetano nevertheless said that he has “sorted out” the issue with Duterte-Carpio and added that he is “very close” to the Dutertes.