Ramon Bautista: Comedy is a happy pill that saves Filipinos

When we think of stand-up comedy, we are reminded of “Seinfeld” episodes, of “Saturday Night Live” sketches, and, for some, going to a comedy bar to get some laughs. Very few of us would imagine streaming stand-up comedic performances on demand in our mobile devices, and even fewer would imagine seeing homegrown comedians delivering their jokes online.

Guess what. The Philippines’ most followed stand-up comedians have found a venue to reach a bigger audience and tickle their funny bones through “Hoy! Bibig Mo,” iFlix’s first ever originally produced show in the Philippines.

Although taping began a few months back, the show premiered on iFlix only this month. “Hoy! Bibig Mo” brings together both established and up-and-coming comedians, completely uncensored in one show, delivering winning stand-up routines and engaging in a flurry of hilarious improvised games.

“Hoy! Bibig Mo” is hosted by comedian and internet star Ramon Bautista, who feels nothing but admiration for the stand-up comics featured on the show.

“Yung mga komedyante, pag pinu-push sila na pag-usapan at gawing katawa-tawa yung mga bagay na mahirap pag-usapan, lalong nakakatawa.

“Pero at the same time, naging responsible din sila dahil ngayon ang panahon ng political correctness. Ang kagalingan diyan, yung mga komedyante natin dito sa “Hoy! Bibig Mo” alam nila how to tread that thin line kaya lalo kong na-appreciate yung genius nila.

“Iba rin talaga ang henyo nila kasi they have to work within certain boundaries, at the same time kailangan nilang tagusin yung boundary na yun para maging nakakatawa,” he said in an interview with InterAksyon.

Ramon sees “Hoy! Bibig Mo” as a step towards bringing Filipino comedy to the world stage.

He explains, “Bagong-bago ito. Binibigyan nito ng venue ang mga stand-up comedians ng venue para mapanood ng mas malaking audience, hindi lang sa Pilipinas, pati rin sa abroad, although ang salita natin dito ay Tagalog, okay rin na makita ng iba na hindi lang si Jerry Seinfeld ang gumagawa niyan. Marami din sa Pilipinas ang gumagawa niyan.”

Among the comedians we can expect to showcase their talents on the show are Tim Tayag, GB Labrador, Alex Calleja, and Mike Unson.

Ramon believes that Filipinos will find pleasure in watching “Hoy! Bibig Mo,” given that humor is an inherent component of Pinoy culture, and that laughter is the best medicine, especially for Pinoys.

“Ang Pilipino, mahilig tumawa. Masayahin tayong bansa, kasi kung hindi, marami na ang nabwisit sa buhay sa atin. Lagi tayong binabagyo, magulo yung environment, maraming nangyayari. Kung hindi tayo nagpapatawa at natatawa, hindi tayo makaka-cope sa mga problemang ‘yan. Ang komedya is literally at figuratively, our happy pill,” he said.

“Hoy! Bibig Mo” is exclusively available for streaming and download through iFLix, the world’s leading entertainment service for emerging markets.