‘Ready Set Go!’ mounts ‘3-Pointer ng Bayan’ vs 3 evils of drugs, crime, graft

MANILA – The movement called “Ready Set Go!” is pushing on with its advocacy to fight illegal drugs, crime and corruption in 113 cities nationwide, using sports as entry point for the campaign.

The program called “3-Pointer ng Bayan” was launched at the weekend in sa Verdant Court in Pamplona, Las Piñas City, with thousands attending the event graced by Special Assistant to the President (SAP) Christopher “Bong” Go.

The President’s most trusted high-ranking aide of two decades is being egged on by the movers of “Ready Set Go!” to throw his hat into the Senate race in the 2019 midterm elections.

Go is an avid basketball fan as well as a mean player — with a reputation of a 3-pointer.

At least 20 so-called 3-pointers from 20 barangays competed in the 3-point category.

The “3-Pointer ng Bayan” will be making the rounds of 113 cities in the next few weeks.

The Ready Set Go group first made its presence felt in Manila two weeks ago, openly declaring a desire to see Secretary Go joining the Senate.