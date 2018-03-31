Rep’s ‘Arsenic and Old Lace’ shows how macabre family secrets can be

You thought your family was crazy? With a sadistic great grandfather, a delusional brother, and two seemingly-sweet aunts revealed to be more sinister than anyone could imagine, Mortimer Brewster has to control the crazy situation without going insane himself. Repertory Philippines or simply Rep is staging the dark comedy “Arsenic and Old Lace” from April 6 to 29 at the OnStage Theater, Greenbelt 1, Makati City.

Joseph Kesselring’s “Arsenic and Old Lace” was a hit on stage and ran for more than one thousand shows both in New York and London. It was popularized through the film of the same name, which starred Cary Grant and was one of the most beloved comedies from Hollywood’s Golden Era.

The story follows Mortimer who seems to be living a happy and perfect life with a steady job in a prestigious New York publication and a new engagement. As he goes to see his aunts, he uncovers family secrets that turn his world upside down. With his delusional brother’s surprise visit, Mortimer must now protect his fiancée and his family, all while trying to save his own sanity.

Catch the macabre mayhem from April 6 to 29 as this classic comedy turns gruesome murder into glorious laughs.

Directed by Jamie Wilson, Rep’s “Arsenic and Old Lace” features Joy Virata, Jay Valencia Glorioso, Jeremy Domingo, Nelsito Gomez, Sheikh Abraham, Barbara Jance, Robbie Guevara, Gabe Mercado, Steven Conde, Dingdong Rosales and Luis Marcelo.

Purchase your tickets by calling REP at 843 3570 or Ticketworld at 891 9999, or log on to www.ticketworld.com.ph.

For updates and show schedules, log on to www.repertoryphilippines.ph, like and follow repertoryphilippines on Facebook and Instagram, and follow @repphils on Twitter.