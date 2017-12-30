REVIEW | 6 reasons why nothing seems impossible with ‘Impossible’ magic show

Magic shows often challenge audiences to think how tricks are pulled off.

More often than not, however, a given trick is so entertaining and so neatly performed that even the most skeptical spectators are left suspending their disbelief.

Such is the case with “Impossible,” the celebrated touring magic show presented by Wilbros Live that opened on Christmas Day and will run until January 3 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. Featuring six acclaimed magicians, the two-act show is filled with unforgettable numbers that simply have to be seen to be believed.

(All photos by Yummie Dingding/InterAksyon)