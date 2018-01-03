Roque ordered to defer disclosure of exec to be sacked

MANILA, Philippines — After previously disclosing that yet another ranking government official was to be sacked, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said late Wednesday morning, January 3, that he had been ordered to “defer” the scheduled announcement.

Roque told a press briefing in Malacañang that he had received a text message “at the beginning of the day” to “hold in abeyance the announcement of who it is to be sacked.”

He added that no reason was given for holding off the announcement.

Duterte has fired a number of government executives, a number of them suddenly, ostensibly because of corruption issues.