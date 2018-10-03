City college whut? When the military tags a non-existent school

By
Interaksyon
-
October 3, 2018 - 7:23 PM
The military claimed that there are 19 campuses where communist rebels are present for recruitment. Let's parse that, shall we? (Graphic by Arek Socha/CC0)

The military released its list of universities and colleges it claims to be recruitment grounds of the communist New People’s Army for the plot to remove President Rodrigo Duterte.

Instead of releasing the supposed intelligence report on the so-called “Red October” plot, the Armed Forces of the Philippines on Wednesday went on to name “19” campuses it alleges to be venues for the extreme left.

The list below retains the original text from the AFP.

  1. UP Diliman
  2. UP Manila
  3. PUP Sta. Mesa
  4. Ateneo
  5. La Salle
  6. UST
  7. Adamson
  8. FEU
  9. UE Recto
  10. UE Caloocan
  11. Adamson
  12. EAC
  13. Earist-Eulogio Amang Rodriguez
  14. San Beda
  15. Lyceum
  16. University of Makati
  17. Caloocan City College
  18. University of Manila
  19. Philippine Normal University

The most obvious observation one could make is that “Adamson,” apparently referring to Adamson University, appears on the list twice. This already contradicts the “19” schools AFP said to be involved in communist activities.

Releasing such list could also raise concerns about students’ security on campus, as it could be a case of red-tagging. A student group at the University of Santo Tomas, for one, condemned the “big allegation.”

Since not many things escape the scrutiny of social media, many Filipinos pointed out that “Caloocan City College” does not exist and has never existed.

 

Janvic Mateo of The Philippine STAR reported that the very real University of Caloocan was “never called ‘Caloocan City College,’ based on the institution’s history.”

Among the many speculations

The list is just the latest of the government’s many claims about Red October, the name it gave to the latest supposed ouster plot against Duterte.

Duterte earlier claimed the communists have allied with opposition parties, such as the Magdalo, which has military roots, and the Liberal Party, the formerly ruling party during the Aquino administration.

The Communist Party of the Philippines, the political arm of the rebels, denied having such a plot. The Liberal Party and the Magdalo have also issued their own denials.

READ: Communist and Liberal parties have different ideologies. So are they joining forces?

Before Red October, Duterte floated several ouster plots against him, but has not released proof or declassified information to date.

Interaksyon

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR