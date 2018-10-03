The military released its list of universities and colleges it claims to be recruitment grounds of the communist New People’s Army for the plot to remove President Rodrigo Duterte.

Instead of releasing the supposed intelligence report on the so-called “Red October” plot, the Armed Forces of the Philippines on Wednesday went on to name “19” campuses it alleges to be venues for the extreme left.

The list below retains the original text from the AFP.

UP Diliman UP Manila PUP Sta. Mesa Ateneo La Salle UST Adamson FEU UE Recto UE Caloocan Adamson EAC Earist-Eulogio Amang Rodriguez San Beda Lyceum University of Makati Caloocan City College University of Manila Philippine Normal University

The most obvious observation one could make is that “Adamson,” apparently referring to Adamson University, appears on the list twice. This already contradicts the “19” schools AFP said to be involved in communist activities.

Releasing such list could also raise concerns about students’ security on campus, as it could be a case of red-tagging. A student group at the University of Santo Tomas, for one, condemned the “big allegation.”

Since not many things escape the scrutiny of social media, many Filipinos pointed out that “Caloocan City College” does not exist and has never existed.

Janvic Mateo of The Philippine STAR reported that the very real University of Caloocan was “never called ‘Caloocan City College,’ based on the institution’s history.”

The existing local government-funded academic institution in Caloocan City is the University of Caloocan City. From 1974 to 2004, it was known Caloocan City Polytechnic College. When it was established in 1971, it was called Caloocan City Community College. — Janvic Mateo (@jvrmateoSTAR) October 3, 2018

Among the many speculations

The list is just the latest of the government’s many claims about Red October, the name it gave to the latest supposed ouster plot against Duterte.

Duterte earlier claimed the communists have allied with opposition parties, such as the Magdalo, which has military roots, and the Liberal Party, the formerly ruling party during the Aquino administration.

The Communist Party of the Philippines, the political arm of the rebels, denied having such a plot. The Liberal Party and the Magdalo have also issued their own denials.

Before Red October, Duterte floated several ouster plots against him, but has not released proof or declassified information to date.