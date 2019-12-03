FROM AROUND THE WEB

The Twitter account of Carlos Yulo with more than 46,000 followers has been identified as fake, since the teen gymnast only has one public social account on Instagram.

Yulo himself before called out the identity theft on his Instagram stories, a screenshot of which was made by some users.

Carlos Yulo has no Twitter account as confirmed on his IG story. This is a poser account having more than 3k followers already. Please report. 👇👇👇 https://t.co/EHxkivNoCs pic.twitter.com/VLzRUc5e1v — JP Patrol (@dumidyeypee) October 28, 2019

The account gathered thousands of followers since it opened last October which was the same month he made headlines after his victory at an international men’s gymnastics competition.

The handler also recently attached links to a supposed Facebook page and YouTube channel to follow.

What made the profile seemed legitimate was its content, which included personal messages, inspirational quotes and retweets of updates of the Southeast Asian Games.

Some of Yulo’s fans, however, were quick to recall that the athlete previously shared that he only has a public Instagram account.

“Guys, gentle reminder that the real Carlos Yulo said on his ig story that he doesn’t have a Twitter, so this is a poser,” one user said.

Guys, gentle reminder that the real Carlos Yulo said on his ig story that he doesn't have a Twitter, so this is a poser (who's also trying to develop a YouTube following to also prolly sell off with this Twitter account) https://t.co/yG5CIrDtFc — Justine LT Chua (@justineltchua) December 1, 2019

Weightlifting champion Hidylin Diaz also concurred in the comments section of this tweet.

Kaya nga.. sabi daw ni Yulo wala siya twitter — Hidilyn Diaz OLY (@diaz_hidilyn) December 2, 2019

Interaksyon made a quick search and found that numerous other social media pages pose as Carlos Yulo aside from this account with the most folllowing.

This month, Yulo finally decided to create an official Twitter account. He then asked his fans in a video clip to unfollow and report false accounts of him online.

“Please report, unfollow and block dummy accounts. Continue supporting Atletang Pilipino. Maraming salamat po,” Yulo said on December 3.

Hi Twitter people, this is my official twitter account. Please report, unfollow and block dummy accounts. Continue supporting Atletang Pilipino. 🇵🇭 ☝️ Maraming salamat po. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8SiQhxDSLf — Carlos Edriel Yulo (@c_edrielzxs) December 3, 2019

Award-winning gymnast

Yulo struck gold again in the artistic gymnastics all-around event in the 30th SEA Games at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum on December 1.

The young gymnast scored 14.650 points in the floor exercise and another 13.600 in the pommel horse.

He previously became the first Filipino world gymnastics champion after clinching his first gold at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships last October 13.

He is expected to compete in the much-anticipated Tokyo Olympics in 2020.