Save Our Schools Network reports armed militia harassing Talaingod teachers, pupils

An SOS advisory received in Manila at around 9 o’clock Monday evening reported the presence of armed men suspected to be members of the Alamara paramilitary group who accosted teachers and students of Salupongan Ta Tanu Igkanogon Community Learning Center.

The advisory was flashed by the Save Our Schools Network, and picked up by various news outlets. It told of the teachers and their pupils being harassed “by armed men who are members of paramilitary group Alamara tonight (around 8:30pm) in Sitio Igang, Brgy. Palma Gil, Talaingod, Davao del Norte.”

The band of militia was reportedly headed by a certain Sadam.

“Eight (8) teachers along with their 4 children and 12 students were supposedly heading towards Sitio Nasilaban, Brgy. Palma Gil, Talaingod to prepare for their moving up ceremony this coming March 22, 2018.

“Teachers and students are now anxious as to what will happen next.

“SOS are preparing for a Quick Response Team to rescue the said teachers and students.”

An update was flashed at 9:19pm:

“Several soldiers from 67th IBPA arrived at the scene and ransacked their bags. Soldiers also took pictures of them including the two (2) infants. The Network is having difficulty in communicating the teachers as they said they are being closely monitored.”