SC consolidates 2 petitions to stop Mindanao martial law extension, sets oral arguments

By
JV Arcena, News5 | InterAksyon
| , 3:40 PM
The petitioners in the second lawsuit against the martial law extension (from L): NUPL chairman Neri Colmenares, Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate, Gabriela Rep. Emmi de Jesus, Bayan secretary general Renato Reyes Jr., ACT Rep. France Castro, Anakpawis Rep. Ariel Casilao, Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas, Kabataan Rep. Sarah Elago, ACT Rep. Antonio Tinio and lawyers Minverva Lopez and Kathy Panguban are seen after filing the petition questioning the yearlong extension of martial law in Mindanao at the Supreme Court. (HANDOUT PHOTO FROM BAYAN)

MANILA – The Supreme Court en banc is consolidating two petitions opposing the one-year extension of martial law in Mindanao, and has directed the respondents to submit comments on Jan. 13.

The high tribunal also scheduled oral arguments on the subject on Jan. 16 at 2pm, and on Jan. 17, starting at 10am.

All parties must then submit their respective memorandums by Jan. 20.

In a media briefing Wednesday, SC Spokesperson Atty. Theodore Te said the justices want to tackle as one the petitions filed by Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman and the subsequent petition filed by the Makabayan bloc in the House of Representatives.

The SC also ordered respondents – President Rodrigo Duterte, Senate President Koko Pimentel and Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez – to submit their comments on the Makabayan bloc petition.

The Office of the Solicitor General, who represents the respondents, was given until Saturday, Jan. 13, to submit the comments.

