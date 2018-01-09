SC looking for deputy court administrator

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court is accepting applicants for deputy court administrator.

The high court said applications may now be filed and received by the secretariat of its Human Resource Merit Promotion and Selection Board not later than January 23.

Applicants must be natural-born Filipino citizens, at least 40 years of age, and a judge of a lower court or engaged in the practice of law in the country for 15 years or more.

They should also submit a duly signed application letter, latest and duly accomplished personal data sheet, official transcript of law school records, birth certificate issued by the Philippine Statistics Authority, certificate of admission to the Bar with rating, certificate of employment and performance rating for the last two rating periods.