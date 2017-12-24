Solenn Heussaff on Christmas without husband Nico, with new sis-in-law Anne Curtis

Not even marriage can slow Solenn Heussaff down.

The 32-year-old actress may have tied the knot last year with Argentine businessman Nico Bolzico but she has remained more visible than ever. She began 2017 with her recurring role as Cassiopeia in the GMA reboot of its hit fantaserye, “Encantadia.”

As the year progressed she was cast in Season 2 of “Alyas Robin Hood” and later co-hosted the karaoke game show “All Star Videoke” even as she continued to co-host the popular lifestyle show “Taste Buddies,” for which she and Rhian Ramos won the 2017 PMPC Star Awards for Television’s Best Lifestyle Show Host award.

This Christmas, Solenn returns to the big screen as part of the cast of Dan Villegas’ romantic drama “All of You,” an entry in this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival.

Outside of her work in TV and film, Solenn also launched her second painting exhibit, “Kalsada,” last October at The Provenance Gallery of Shangri-La at The Fort. The sold-out show was a collaboration with her nephew, Kaeden Small, whom Solenn describes as a “human paintbrush.”

Even with all these activities taking up a lot of her time, one thing that is not lost on Solenn is the meaning of Christmas.

“I love Christmas! Christmas decorations, Christmas songs, I love! For me, Christmas should be a happy time every year. It is important that the family is together during this holiday and I make sure that I spend time with family and we eat together it is important that the family is together during this holiday,” she told media during a recent promotional activity for CDO Premium Holiday Ham.

Of course, this year’s family gathering will not be completed without Solenn’s favorite, CDO Premium Holiday Ham. Since she signed with CDO, Solenn has become more discerning on what to share with her whole family. She said CDO Premium Holiday Ham’s whole boneless meat from the hind leg without any extenders is what sets it apart from other hams.

Asked what is usually expected in her household during Christmas, the actress said that like most Filipinos, she spends Christmas in the company of her immediate family, which now includes new sister-in-law Anne Curtis, who married her brother Erwan only last month.

Solenn is also excited that her sister, who is based in Singapore, is celebrating the yuletide season in Manila. “Usually, every Christmas Eve, Erwan is the one who cooks. It’s just him, me, Anne, my sister, my brother-in-law; just a very small gathering. And then we start opening our gifts,” she shared.

One special person who will not spend Christmas with Solenn this year is her husband Nico, who has become quite a celebrity in his own right thanks to his funny antics on numerous online videos that have become viral on social media.

Nico will be in his home country of Argentina for a month. “I’m supposed to go with him as it is part of my duty as a wife. But when I saw the things I need to do for next year, I told Nico, it’s not yet time. I do have a week off but the trip to Argentina is 30 hours. It’s not worth it if I’m just going to be there for four days.”

As she looks forward to the year ahead, Solenn expects to stage another painting exhibit. She intends to give more help the less fortunate following the success of “Kalsada” where part of the proceeds went to the Kalipay Foundation sponsoring street kids.

While she’s also looking at giving art lessons to abused children during the first quarter of 2018, one thing that excites Solenn very much is the renovation of the house she and Nico will move into in preparation for a baby.

“When we finally have a baby, I think we really need to be together na talaga especially on those special days,” she further enthused.