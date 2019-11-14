DLSU Green Archers are nostalgic over UST coach Ayo’s advice to Growling Tigers

FROM AROUND THE WEB

University of Santo Tomas basketball coach Aldin Ayo’s advice to his players to prioritize their studies triggered memories of former players of the De La Salle University Green Archers, Ayo’s former team.

The UST Growling Tigers won over the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons with a score of 68-65 at the semi-finals round of the Season 82 of UAAP at the Mall of Asia Arena on November 13.

In a video shared by ABS-CBN Sports, Ayo stressed the importance of attending classes to balance the highs and lows of their success.

The coach also told them to eat on time and sleep early.

“We have to handle this win very well. We’ll handle it the right way,” he said.

“Go to class tomorrow. No excuse,” he added.

Former DLSU Green Archer Kib Montalbo retweeted this video and expressed how he missed the coach.

Montalbo also tagged the accounts of former player Aljun Melecio and DLSU team captain Josh Caracut.

The messages in the comments section shared the same sentiments.

In an interview, Ayo noted that after a mini celebration, UST players will immediately focus on trying to defeat defending champ Ateneo Blue Eagles in the next matches.

“To be honest we were too focused on UP that we haven’t thought about Ateneo so right now we’re going to again, usap usap kami and nanalo eh so medyo maganda usapan but after our dinner we’re going to focus our attention on Ateneo and we have to do it in 48 hours, two days only,” he said.

The Tigers will face the Blue Eagles in a best-of-three final series that will start at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on November 16.

Ayo, who led the Green Archers to the UAAP championship in 2016, moved to leave the team in January 2018. His long-time assistant and friend Louie Gonzales took his place.

“The two years I have spent with the Archers are two well-spent years indeed,” he said back then.

After the stepladder game, Ayo also embraced Ricci Rivero, whom he mentored at DLSU and won a title with the team. Rivero was weeping in front of an image of Jesus Christ over UP’s loss, a video of which was also shared by ABS-CBN.

Rivero, a former star player DLSU, last year transferred to UP, whose basketball team finished second at the UAAP in the previous season.