From shot blocks to color blocks: Ateneo and UST’s show of sportsmanship on social media

Ateneo de Manila University and University of Santo Tomas expressed sportsmanship online after last night’s match that won the Blue Eagles’ historic three-peat UAAP title.

The Blue Eagles thwarted the Growling Tigers 86-79 in Game 2 of the Season 82 finals at the Mall of Asia Arena on November 20.

ADMU posted a yellow-colored graphic with the word “thank you.” It then added, “That was a great game” and tagged the account of UST.

That was a great game. Thank you, @UST1611official. 💙 pic.twitter.com/6xUiLwco70 — Ateneo de Manila (@ateneodemanilau) November 20, 2019

In turn, UST posted a blue graphic with the word “Salamat, Ateneo.” It also made this caption and tagged ADMU’s account:

“Great games bring out the best in everyone. Thank you and congratulations, Ateneo! For the greater glory of God, the source of unending grace!”

Great games bring out the best in everyone. Thank you and congratulations, @ateneodemanilau! For the greater glory of God, the source of Unending Grace! pic.twitter.com/SzBotNlO16 — University of Santo Tomas (@UST1611official) November 20, 2019

This development brought positive comments from the communities of both universities.

It came after the Blue Eagles completed a historic 16-0 sweep that led to their third-straight UAAP title.

The final scores of the players are:

Ateneo (86) – Ravena 17, Belangel 14, Ma. Nieto 14, Kouame 7, Navarro 7, Go 6, Maagdenberg 6, Wong 5, Daves 4, Mi. Nieto 3, Mamuyac 2, Andrade 0.

UST (79) – Abando 16, Nonoy 14, Chabi Yo 11, Concepcion 8, Subido 8, Huang 7, Ando 6, Paraiso 5, Cansino 4, Bataller 0, Pangilinan 0.

According to Twitter Philippines, the game 2 season finals was the most talked about event that day with ten hashtags that made it to the trending list.

Graduating players Thirdy Ravena and Renzo Subido were also the most talked about players.

Messages of graduating players

Subido and Ravena also shared messages for their teammates and universities after finishing their last UAAP game.

Ravena, who was a three-time finals MVP, thanked the supporters of ADMU on Twitter.

3 peat baby!!!! Maraming salamat sa inyong lahat! Obf!! — Thirdy (@ThirdyRavenaaa) November 20, 2019

In another interview, he expressed confidence for the future of the Blue Eagles after he leaves. Along with Mike and Matt Nieto, Isaac Go, and Adrian Wong, he bade goodbye.

“I think for me, ang importante is not the players eh, it’s the culture. It’s about how we play, and we play for one another, and as long as it’s there, it doesn’t matter,” Ravena said.

“We’ve been preaching “The Next Man Up” for the last four years, and whoever steps in our spot, alam namin na gagawin nila yung pinaka-makakaya nila para sa mga teammates nila, so I’m very optimistic about it,” he added.

Subido, meanwhile, said on Instagram that he will forever be thankful for the Thomasian community who cheered for the Growling Tigers throughout the competition.

“Despite failing to get the much coveted crown, you still showered me with overflowing love and words of comfort. Thomasian Community, you will forever remain in my heart,” he said.

Subido also thanked their coaches, managers and professors for the education he received in the university.

Moreover, he was also grateful for his family and friends for their “unending love and support.”