Filipino footballer’s ‘rude’ behavior at SEA Games caught on camera

FROM AROUND THE WEB

(Updated 8:18 p.m.) Filipino athlete Justin Baas made a gesture perceived as rude against Malaysian players during pre-match formalities of a football tournament of the 30th Southeast Asian Games at the Rizal Memorial Stadium on November 29.

Unfortunately for him, the behavior was caught on camera and the clip made rounds online on December 3. It was also picked up by some local and overseas media organizations.

In the video, Baas slapped the hands and shoulders of Malaysian footballers instead of doing a high five. The Malaysian players were visibly annoyed.

They soon went to complain to the rest of the Philippine team about the discourtesy. Some of the members also tried to ease the sudden tension of the opponents against Baas.

Instagram page ASEAN Football posted this on its account. Its caption read: “Bad attitude carried out by Philippines player, Justin Baas when shaking hands with Malaysian Players.”

Filipino users also denounced that Baas’ attitude is unbecoming of him and the rest of the Under-22 Men’s Football National Team which represents the country in the competition.

“It’s not whether you win or lose but how you play the game” obviously doesn’t matter here at home. So what gets put on display is non-sportsmanlike childish behavior. Winning is a defeat when your players act like this,” historian and columnist Manuel Quezon III tweeted.

"Its not whether you win or lose but how you play the game" obviously doesn't matter here at home. So what gets put on display is non-sportsmanlike childish behavior. Winning is a defeat when your players act like this. https://t.co/hysMXbX8Vq — Manuel L. Quezon III (@mlq3) December 4, 2019

As of publication, neither the team or Baas issued a statement nor an apology for what happened.

The Philippines’ national team won the game against Malaysia at 1-0 scored by Stephan Schrock.

The U-22 Azkals defeated Timor Leste 6-1 for the semifinals round at the Biñan Stadium in Biñan, Laguna on December 4.

READ on Philstar.com: U-22 Azkals out of SEA Games contention despite win over Timor Leste

Overall, the Philippines still holds the most medals at 108, followed by Vietnam with 78 medals and Malaysia with 47 medals.