The Moffatts release new single one year after farewell tour

One year after they embarked on what they called their Farewell Tour that included a performance at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, The Moffatts have released a new single called “Secrets” that will be part of a six-song EP of all-new original material — their first in 18 years.

And, yes, the Canadian pop-rock outfit composed of brothers Scott, Clint, Bob and Dave Moffatt will have a supporting tour for the EP starting this April that may likely include the Philippines.

“We had no plans of re-uniting after the Farewell tour but because we had such an overwhelming response we thought it would be fun to make an EP together and do a tour to support it,” Frank Moffatt, father of the brothers and manager of the group, told InterAksyon in an exclusive interview.

The band has signed a contract with BEC-Tero Music of Thailand, which is distributed internationally by Sony Music. But make no mistake about it, the boys are not giving up on their individual pursuits.

Frank revealed that Scott is working on his solo album while also producing other artists like Luke Combs whose album was just certified platinum in the United States.

“Bob and I are releasing an EP for ‘Endless Summer’ this year and have plans to go on tour as well. Dave has been batting around the idea of doing his first solo album possibly after The Moffatts tour comes to an end.”

The elder Moffatt added that they all expect the recording sessions for the new EP, which is currently taking place in Nashville, Tennessee, “to be a lot of fun.”

The new EP also called “Secrets” will be the group’s first studio recording since their fourth album “Submodalities,” which contained the singles “Walking Behind” and “Who Do You Love,” was released in 2000.

Describing the new single, Frank said “Secrets” was written by Bob and Clint together with their friend, Chris Wommack.

“It’s about not holding anything back and giving 100 percent to the person you are with. It was written a couple of years ago but when we started to listen to songs for the EP, ‘Secrets’ felt like a Moffatts song,” he noted.

The single is also in the tenor of The Moffatts’ trademark sound characterized by engaging hooks and beautiful harmonies as exemplified by classic hits like “I’ll Be There for You” and “Miss You Like Crazy.”

Now that the band is set to get back on the tour, Frank said some of their most memorable experiences on the road involved their Filipino fans.

“I think the loyalty is what makes our Filipino fans so special. Music has become so ‘Flavor of the Week’ that it is amazing to see that our songs still have a place to live over there,” he quipped.