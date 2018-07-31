Tickets to Unique Salonga’s first concert go on sale but some fans are not happy

Unique Salonga, the former vocalist of beloved indie act IV of Spades, is being criticized by some fans for the pricey tickets to his first concert as a solo act.

Worth the wait?

The artist, who now goes by the name ‘Unique,’ recently announced his concert at the Kia Theater on September 29, 2018.

Some fans however objected to the ticket pricing, which ranges from P848 for a balcony seat to P3,922 for a ‘VVIP’ seat.

PUSH BACK NIYO YUNG TICKET SELLING PLEASE MAJORITY NG FANS MO STUDENTS — PuRpLe_NeRdY (@natjmd) July 29, 2018

Others commented that the fledgling artist does not have enough original songs for a concert-length setlist.

MUNDO AT MIDNIGHT SKY LANG HAHAHAHAHAHAHA — charle$ (@tsarlsue) July 29, 2018

Unique has released one single “Midnight Sky” in June 2018 since vacating his place as frontman of IV of Spades.

Fans’ opposition to the pricing stems from the belief that the tickets were priced too high for a local act.

For comparison, ticket prices to legendary hip-hop act Bone Thugz-N-Harmony’s Manila appearance in September are only slightly more expensive. General admission tickets cost P1,060 while VIP tickets cost P4,770.

Some have defended Unique, arguing that a worthwhile performance could never be overpriced.

the unique concert thing seems a bit too premature but it doesn't seem fair to say it's overpriced just because you can watch an international act for the same price. cause hey if the local act is as talented, why not charge the same? — Matt San Pedro (@mattsanpedro) July 30, 2018

Unique first gained prominence as the vocalist of IV of Spades, known for hits such as “Hey Barbara”, “Mundo” and “Where Have You Been, My Disco” in the recent years.

Fans and critics alike have taken note of the band’s meteoric rise in recent years.

Barely out of high school, the foursome that was once composed of Unique Salonga, Zild Benitez, Blaster Silonga and Badjao de Castro won over fans with their catchy and refreshing funk-influenced brand of pop rock.

Unique broke off from IV of Spades in May 2018 after speculation on his departure in the months prior.

He signed a record deal with Viva Entertainment’s O/C Records care of manager Kean Cipriano the following month as a solo artist.