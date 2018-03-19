TRAFFIC ADVISORY | Portions of EDSA in QC to undergo roadworks starting Friday, March 23

MANILA, PHILIPPINES — Some portions of EDSA along Quezon City will undergo roadworks starting on Friday, March 23, and motorists were advised to take alternate routes, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced on Monday.

MMDA acting General Manager Jojo Garcia also said that the repair and reblocking is needed noting that around 300,000 vehicles are using EDSA on a daily basis.

Garcia said that the Department of Public Works and Highways will begin its three-month work in the city and several lanes will be closed.

Garcia said that the roadworks will be conducted every weekend until June 4.

Affected areas, he added, will become passable to motorists every 5:00 a.m. Monday.

He said that from Nepa Q-Mart to the front of GMA-Kamuning MRT Station will be closed off to traffic beginning 11 p.m. on Friday.

Roadworks will also cover the southbound lane of the stretch of Aurora Boulevard to P. Tuazon.

“We always the public that EDSA is very sensitive area. Any kind of obstruction will cause traffic,” he said adding that proper coordination with the concerned local government unit is also vital.