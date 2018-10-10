Looking into Mocha Uson’s claim that communists want her ‘untimely death’

Communist Party of the Philippines founder Jose Maria Sison clarified that there’s no motive for them to cause blogger Mocha Uson’s “untimely death” following her statement in an interview with reporters on Tuesday.

Uson was asked about her security detail when going out in public.

While she prefers not having any personal security, her “manager” perceives it necessary for her to have one given her criticisms against the CPP and its armed wing, the New People’s Army.

For the former communications assistant secretary, the CPP and the New People’s Army, are to be blamed if she gets killed.

“Pero kung ako tatanungin, okay lang sa’kin na walang security. Kaya ‘pag ako namatay, kilala niyo na kung sino—ang papatay sakin,” Uson said.

Sison shrugged this off and expressed on Twitter that Uson is not a target for assassination.

There is absolutely no reason for the CPP and NPA even to wish the untimely death pf Mocha. She is at best allowed to expose herself as an excrescence, the mere vomit of an abominable monster like Duterte. https://t.co/MszZpFYaFF — Jose Maria Sison (@JoseMariaSison) October 9, 2018

This came a few days after Uson announced her decision to seek an elective post in 2019 and her sudden resignation from her post.

Uson and the communists

The CPP and the NPA were common targets of her recent social media posts, which had courted numerous controversies.

The most recent was her allegation that communists are deceiving Lumad school children, a video of which gained traction on Facebook on October 9.

She said in the caption that the people in the short clip were youth leaders of the country’s indigenous peoples and other Lumad children.

CPP NPA ginagamit ang paaralan May impormasyon po akong nakalap na may magaganap na walk-out ng mga estudyante ngayong hapon at sa mga susunod na araw. Nananawagan tayo sa lahat ng mga magulang na gabayan natin ang ating mga anak nang hindi sila magamit ng CPP-NPA-NDF. Ang pagmamahal sa bayan ay hindi sa paraan ng pagpapabagsak sa gobyerno at pagsama sa madugong rebellion. Ang pagmamahal sa bayan ay ang pagiging mapagmahal sa ating magulang at pamilya. Ang pagmamahal sa bayan ay hindi para isulong ang komunismo at madugong rebolusyon kundi dapat palakasin ang demokrasya at kalayaan sa ating bansa.Panuorin ang interview natin kasama ng IP YOUTH Leaders at mga kabataang Lumad kung paano sila nililinlang ng CPP-NPA. Posted by MOCHA USON BLOG on Tuesday, October 9, 2018

“May impormasyon po akong nakalap na may magaganap na walk-out ng mga estudyante ngayong hapon at sa mga susunod na araw. Nananawagan tayo sa lahat ng mga magulang na gabayan natin ang ating mga anak nang hindi sila magamit ng CPP-NPA-NDF,” Uson said.

Prior to this, she gathered public outrage when she appeared in a video with supposed indigenous groups last month.

It turns out that one of the people featured in the recording was the leader of a paramilitary group accused of murder in 2015.