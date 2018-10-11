Ethel Booba’s advice to voters: ‘Politics is not a popularity contest.’

Comedienne Ethel Booba reminded the public to be wise and discerning in their choice of candidates for the 2019 midterm elections after a social media user asked her if she would enter politics.

Twitter user @Mang_INASAR asked her, “Hindi ka po ba tatakbo?”

Ethel replied that the political field is not for her. Instead, she urged her followers to be vigilant in choosing their candidates since the election is not a “popularity contest.”

Politics is not for me. Ibigay natin yan sa tunay na may alam. Madami dyan karapat-dapat kaya dapat maging mabusisi ngayon sa pagpili ng iboboto. Hindi popularity contest ang politika. Charot! https://t.co/9GzImnwSq7 — Ethel Booba (@IamEthylGabison) October 11, 2018

Ethel is recognized for her on-point and witty political commentaries on Twitter. This has resulted in her followers and fans to repeatedly urge her to run for public office.

Despite their clamor, however, she shared that she wouldn’t enter politics, even if she gained support to run as “president.”

"Ethel for President"

"Ethel takbo next election" Masyado na po comedy ang politika natin wag na natin dagdagan pa ng katatawanan. Charot! — Ethel Booba (@IamEthylGabison) November 20, 2016

Some of her political tweets

Ethel had previously expressed her support for certain bills like the Anti-Political Dynasty and Anti-Epal Bill.

The Anti-Political Dynasty Bill prevents immediate and extended relatives of public officials to run for office following their term. The Anti-Epal Bill, meanwhile, prohibits public officials from acts of credit-grabbing in public infrastructure projects.

Ipasa ang Anti Dynasty Bill, FOI Bill at Anti-Epal Bill. Infer dati electic at water bill lang ang alam ko. Charot! — Ethel Booba (@IamEthylGabison) May 11, 2016

Ethel also made a witty reference to Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade when he famously commented before that the traffic was only a “state of (the) mind.”

Buti kay Iris umamin si Ali na gay siya kasi kung kay Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade baka sabihin eh state of mind lang yan. Charot! — Ethel Booba (@IamEthylGabison) September 9, 2016

The comedienne also reminded the public that politics is not about choosing the family names of officials but rather, about serving the nation.