Aged 94, Juan Ponce Enrile may break a world record if elected in 2019

Former Senate President Juan Ponce Enrile would likely hold the record for being the oldest living politician in the world if he wins in the 2019 midterm elections.

The nonagenarian through his lawyer on Tuesday filed a certificate of candidacy for a senatorial position, initially citing that he wanted to “join the fun.” He is running as an independent candidate.

If he secures a victory in the elections, he would be considered the oldest politician in office.

The former senate president is currently 94 years old.

A post on Reddit Philippines mentioned that he would be older than Queen Elizabeth II and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahatir Mohamad, but it is good to note that both are state leaders.

If he secures a victory as senator in next year’s elections, Enrile could snatch that record from Mahathir, who is currently the oldest sitting politician in the world.

The Guinness World Records website also cites Mahatir as “Oldest Prime Minister.”

Switzerland has a 91-year-old elected politician, Marlies Näf-Hofmann, who serves in parliament. There she campaigns on behalf of elderly citizens.

Democrat representative Louise Slaughter, at 89, is the oldest sitting member of the United States Congress.

Kenyan MP Adipo Okuome won a seat last year as his country’s oldest elected politician at age 81.

The ‘immortality’ of Enrile

Enrile has already encountered seven presidents in his entire political career—Ferdinand Marcos, Cory Aquino, Fidel Ramos, Joseph Estrada, Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, Noynoy Aquino, and Rodrigo Duterte.

This has prompted Filipinos to share various memes and posts on his impressive longevity.

Kaya pala immortal ka, Enrile Gil. Charot pic.twitter.com/R1BzfLcXX5 — Jacq Snow (@jacqsn0w) July 23, 2018

Gusto mo ba mabuhay ng habang-buhay? Dumalo sa Juan Ponce Enrile Immortality Workshop. #Immortal pic.twitter.com/v7K5Td7Fhr — Manong Ben (@Manong_Ben) September 8, 2017

Valentines Schmalentines. Today’s all about Juan Ponce Enrile, y’all! HAPPY BIRTHDAY, U IMMORTAL BEAST! pic.twitter.com/G5Mr4n9S5r — Z (@zericetan) February 14, 2018

One social media user even joked that the lawmaker has “survived” Thanos, a famous villain in the Marvel comics and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The immortal Juan Ponce Enrile was quietly sipping tea in his garden that afternoon when all of a sudden, all his servants turned into ash. #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/2nclorl9Gm — Pepe Alas (@JoseMarioAlas) May 6, 2018

Enrile recently commented in an interview that he does not consider himself an “immortal,” despite the plethora of memes, posts and opinions about his age.

“I am not saying I am immortal but only God knows,” he said on his decision to once again run in the Senate for the fifth term.

“I hope I will reach 110. You know in life, you cannot control your number of years on this planet,” Enrile added.

To some extent, people could have a hand in how long they could continue living—often for a hefty price. In 2012, Enrile himself admitted to having stem cell therapy, a technology acknowledged to contribute to extending life.

Enrile was one of the main architects of martial law in the 1970s. The decree facilitated the consolidation of power of dictator Ferdinand Marcos.