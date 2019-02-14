Recent trailers of upcoming 2019 Disney releases you might have missed

Walt Disney released a number of trailers of upcoming movies early year, including new ones from Marvel Studios.

Disney’s consecutive release of teasers got its, including those from the Philippines, stoked for much-awaited sequels and remakes.

Toy Story 4

The much-celebrated “Toy Story” franchise will have its third sequel after nearly nine years since the last.

Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack and other popular celebrities will reprise their roles as the well-loved toys of Andy as they set out on their misadventures.

Based on the channel of Disney-Pixar, the plot of the new film to be released on June 21 features a new toy Forky and a fateful road trip.

Dumbo

Walt Disney’s award-winning animated film “Dumbo” has its live-action remake on March 29, decades after the original was released in 1941.

The new star-studded cast includes Colin Farrell, Danny DeVito, Eva Green and Michael Keaton.

Directed by visionary Tim Burton, the plot of the remake still revolves around Dumbo, the flying baby elephant, but the rest of the details were made different.

Aladdin

The 1992 classic animated “Aladdin” also has its live-action remake to be released on May 24.

Disney released its second trailer this February which revealed that the iconic blue Genie, once voiced by late comedian Robin William, will be played by Will Smith. Many fans, however, were creeped out seeing Smith as a magical blue creature.

Canadian actor Mena Massoud stars as Aladdin and British actress Naomi Scott as Jasmine.

Frozen 2

Disney’s “Frozen” finally has its much-anticipated sequel on November 22.

The same award-winning cast of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad reprise their roles as Queen Elsa, Princess Anna, Kristoff and Olaf the Snowman respectively.

It will still remain a musical as the first one, but the story on this new one takes the characters to a place far from their home in Arendelle.

Captain Marvel

Marvel Studios introduces another superhero into its impressive cinematic universe, Captain Marvel, to be played by Brie Larson.

Fans welcomed Marvel’s live-action version of the female superhero. It will also be the first female-led superhero movie in recent years.

It’s not yet certain, however, how her role will fit in the Avengers story line. The scheduled release date is on March 8.

‘Avengers: End Game’

After the tragic ending of “Avengers: Infinity War” left viewers hanging, Disney and Marvel will premier the fourth installment “Avengers: End Game” on April 25.

What’s left of the superhero group, Captain America, Black Widow, Thor, The Hulk, Iron man and Ant man, teamed up to figure out how to defeat Thanos.

Lion King

Another anticipated remake, “Lion King,” will be released on July 19, that is, the 25th anniversary of the original animated film.

Its characters will be voiced by Donald Glover (Simba), Beyonce Knowles (Nala), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Scar) and John Kani (Rafiki).

Moreover, American actor James Earl Jones also reprises his role as Mufasa.

Artemis Fowl

Disney made a movie adaptation of Eoin Colfer’s best-selling young adult book series “Artemis Fowl.” It will be released on August 9.