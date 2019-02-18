EDSA auto shop fire destroys two cars of Senator JV Ejercito

The fire that broke out at an auto repair shop along EDSA Mandaluyong this Monday morning razed two vehicles of Senator Joseph Victor or “JV” Ejercito, including his “lucky” car.

Ejercito expressed on Twitter his sadness over what happened to his vehicles, particularly his 10-year-old Toyota Sequioa. His other vehicle at the site, a Ford Everest, was also damaged.

I feel sad, my car for the past 10 years, my Toyota Sequioa burned in the fire at Autoplus Car Center this morning. Feeling sentimental because we’ve been through so many battles and it was my most reliable, not to mention “lucky” car. Will be missing this car. pic.twitter.com/78w3MszFic — JV Ejercito (@jvejercito) February 18, 2019

At around 11 in the morning of February 18, witnesses posted video clips of the auto repair shop engulfed in fire. It was along EDSA Connecticut Street in Mandaluyong City

The fire reportedly started at 11:14 am, according to Senior Fire Officer 3 Edgardo del Pilar of the Bureau Fire Protection-Mandaluyong.

Later, the MMDA reported a heavy traffic situation due to the incident.

According to other reports, the fire destroyed five vehicles which were at the front of the shop that time.

The BFP has yet to determine the cause of the incident and the cost of the damage. Initial investigation showed that crude oil helped the flames spread and cause the thick black smoke.

There were no reported injuries or deaths because the staff were able to get out of the building in time, the establishment owner said in an interview.

However, he said that someone was welding inside the store before the site caught fire.