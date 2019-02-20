TNT boys realize dream of performing with Ariana Grande on Late Late Show

Filipino group TNT boys achieved their dream of singing with Grammy winner Ariana Grande during their performance at an episode of “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on February 20.

Tawag ng Tanghalan winners Keifer Sanchez, Mackie Empuerto, and Francis Concepcion were singing their rendition of Jennifer Hudson’s “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” when Grande appeared and joined them.

A video clip of it was shared by English host James Corden on social media.

.@TheTNTBoys from @WorldsBestCBS are HUGE @ArianaGrande fans. So, naturally we had to surprise them mid-performance with none other than Ariana herself! pic.twitter.com/PQ3IWUIyd6 — 𝕋𝕙𝕖 𝕃𝕒𝕥𝕖 𝕃𝕒𝕥𝕖 𝕊𝕙𝕠𝕨 (@latelateshow) February 20, 2019

Before performing onstage, the three boys gushed about meeting their favorite pop star during their previous performance at the new US talent competition titled “The World’s Best.”

“Ariana Grande is my favorite artist,” Concepcion said.

Grande was initially shown hiding in the backstage while Corden talks to the boys. She then showed up on stage at the middle of their performance.

“I am obsessed with you, guys. You are so incredible. That was so beautiful,” she said to them.

Grande further described them as “incredible” on Twitter.

the most incredible babes ever https://t.co/kNRtqpdlGK — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 20, 2019

Last February 4, Sanchez, Empuerto and Concepcion impressed the judges of “The World’s Best,” Drew Barrymore, RuPaul and Faith Hill with their version of Beyonce’s “Listen.”

The program’s Wall of the World, which includes Pops Fernandez, gave them 99 points.

“I am so proud right now to represent the Philippines. On behalf of the Filipinos, guess what? I know for a fact that you can be The World’s Best,” Fernandez said that time.

In 2018, the TNT boys gained prominence online after their impressive performances at ABS-CBN’s talent show called “Your Face Sounds Familiar,” which they later won first place.