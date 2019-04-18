A jeepney’s unusual fare matrix that ‘charges’ certain passengers

(Updated — April 18, 10:08 p.m.) A picture of an unusual jeepney fare matrix made the rounds on social media as it categorized its passengers and determined their fares for fun.

Facebook user Jong Tobias Edlagan Po shared the picture which categorized passengers as “may trabaho,” “aplikante pa lang,” “single pero may balak” and “medyo masama ugali,” among others.

The fare matrix was seen on Jaime “Tatay Boy” Sibug’s jeep, a senior citizen driver who plies the route of Malolos-Bayan, Bayan-Robinsons and Robinsons-Lugam.

Despite amusingly categorizing its passengers, the matrix still followed the usual fare system established among jeepneys since it noted that it is “absolutely a non-official” guide.

“Items in bold letters are in effect though,” it added, which pertains to certain passengers entitled with discounts as mandated by law—the students, senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

It was also considerate to blind masseurs who are working at Robinsons Malolos—they get to ride for free.

The fare matrix also warned thieves and perverts who take “videos of (people in) short skirts” that they are not allowed in the jeepney.

Passengers who have illegal jobs or those involved in illegal activities are supposed to pay a fare amounting to “P3,742.50” as well.

The fare matrix was originally created by “Tatay Boy’s” jeepney operator, Limuel Macutay.

Macutay made the particular matrix for his kind-hearted driver to make the latter’s passengers smile.

“Mainit po kasi ang panahon (ngayon),” Macutay shared with a hint of amusement in an online interview with Interakasyon.

He added that he thought of such a matrix because he would always hear passengers say they are a student or a senior citizen in paying their fares.

“Lagi po akong nakakarinig ng estudyante at senior (sa biyahe) … Naisip ko po bakit walang nagsasabi ng may trabaho or empleyado,” Macutay said.

For the meantime, however, he has decided to remove the fare matrix from the jeepney.

The picture has nevertheless amused social media users. It even made its way to Reddit Philippines, where a user commented that the driver has a “better grasp of (a passenger’s) ability to pay and (the) equality of outcome than some people.”

A fare matrix is an official document from the Land Transporation Franchising and Regulatory Board that serves as a guide to passengers about the mandated fare kilometer in their areas.

The minimum jeepney fare, which applies to the first four kilometers of a trip, is P9 in the National Capital Region and Regions 3 and 4.

Meanwhile, students, senior citizens and persons with disabilities are supposed to pay a discounted fee of 20% from the regular fare.