Elmo of House Sesame Street teaches Cersei and Tyrion about respect

Sesame Street and Game of Thrones, two big names in pop culture, made a historic collaboration to teach their fans a valuable lesson in a mini episode.

For its 50th anniversary, Sesame Street launched its campaign “Respect Brings Us Together” on April 18. It will release mini video clips that feature iconic characters from popular TV shows.

In the debut clip, Elmo from Sesame Street briefly entered the world of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” during its eighth season story line.

Cersei and Tyrion Lannister were arguing in King’s Landing, the capitol of the fictional land of Westeros when Elmo intervenes.

“Elmo thinks that you two need to respect each other,” Elmo said.

The beloved red Muppet went on and said he listens to his friends when they have problems with one another.

The adorable scene ended with the siblings agreeing to Elmo’s advice to listen to each other to work out their issues.

Sesame Street also partnered with HBO’s “Westworld” and made a music video called “Respect” with acclaimed hip hop artist Common.

In the “Westworld” video, Cookie Monster conversed with Bernard and Dolores’ argument to tell them the importance of respect.

Cookie Monster likened giving respect to sharing cookies with others.

“Respect is important for everybody, people, monsters and even you, robot lady,” the blue cookie-hungry muppet said in the three-minute clip.

Sesame Street will roll out these videos throughout the year with the hopes of teaching the value of respect in a lighthearted way.

Jeffrey D Dunn, president and CEO of Sesame Workshop explained that respect is a value needed back when the show was created in 1969 until now.

“Sesame Street was created in 1969, a time not unlike today, when there were large social divisions. A key purpose of the show has always been to model that everyone, no matter who you are or where you are from, deserves respect,” he said.

“Our hope with this campaign is that a lighthearted look at a very serious subject can help us all pause for a moment to remember the value in respecting the viewpoints of others, even when they differ greatly from our own,” he added.