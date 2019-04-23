Rare coincidence: Reflection guide’s April 22 page about an earthquake

A reading from a daily Bible reflection guide for Catholics made the rounds on social media following the magnitude 6.1 earthquake that rocked Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

The epicenter was recorded at Castillejos, Zambales at around 5:11 p.m. on April 22, but cities within the National Capital Region and some provinces felt the intensity that toppled some structures, particularly in Pampanga.

RELATED: Eight killed, dozens feared trapped after earthquake hits Philippines

Minutes after the earthquake struck, a picture was shared on Facebook in which a daily reading of “Didache 2019” went viral for its message that alarmed some social media users.

Some said that it was only a “coincidence” while others claimed that it served as a “warning.”

The reading for that day was titled “The Big One” and it featured the reflection of Joel Saludares, a lay preacher of the Light of Jesus Family, a Catholic community.

“With the scare about the big earthquake that may come and hit Metro Manila, I am wondering why skyscrapers continue to rise,” he wrote.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) previously warned residents living within or near the West Valley Fault to prepare for a magnitude 7.2 earthquake that might occur within our lifetime.

However, it did not consider the 6.1 earthquake on April 22 a major one associated with the fault.

“This is definitely not a major earthquake,” PHIVOLCS Director Renato Solidum said in an interview.

A Facebook page that supports the Kerygma Family also shared the same viral reading that was posted by the Facebook user.

“Didache 2019” is published by Kerygma Books, the publication arm of the Kerygma Family that is a community of people who supports each other’s growth through daily Bible readings and reflections.

It is headed by Bo Sanchez, a Catholic lay preacher who is also one of the founders of the Light of Jesus Family.