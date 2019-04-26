Celebrated singer Ogie Alcasid responded on behalf of his wife Regine Velasquez after she was slammed by broadcaster Ben Tulfo on Facebook.

This stemmed from Velasquez’s strong stance against the illegal activities of Chinese fishermen around Scarborough Shoal in the West Philippine Sea. She expressed it as a response to the now-deleted tweet from the country’s top diplomat, Teodoro “Teddy” Locsin Jr.

Tulfo mocked the Asia’s Songbird in a video posted on the Facebook page of “Bitag” program.

On April 24, Alcasid reacted to him on Twitter:

“I offer my cheek to you. After you have maligned my wife I ask that you focus on me. She is after all a lady.”

Tulfo replied hours later with a sudden change in tune.

“I do respect the God-given abilities and talents of your wife. The only thing that I don’t find it right is that your wife questioning the ability of experts/people trusted by the government.”

The broadcaster went on and reiterated his previous suggestion to Velasquez to focus on her singing career instead of commenting on current affairs.

“Tell your wife to focus in her career. Please, not foreign relations and issues. I do respect you and your wife,” Tulfo said.

His version of a similar remark on video, however, was more scathing:

“Make sure na may laman ang utak mo. Make sure alam mo yung isyu and you can talk about it. Hindi mo ito balwarte. Yung kaalaman mo, itago mo na lang,” Tulfo said in the 12-minute clip, addressing Velasquez.

Ogie, Regine explain their comments

Several users perceived Alcasid’s responses were not enough to defend his wife against Tulfo’s verbal attacks.

The performer told them off nicely: “When you get a little older you shall see the wisdom. God bless.”

Velasquez soon admitted on Twitter that she became disrespectful with her comment. She said she was only looking out for “Mother Earth.”

I answered a tweet that for me was disrespectful to all of us but didn’t realise that I was disrespectful of him too. I’m not proud of that. But still this is about people destroying Mother EARTH. it’s the only one we have and so let us love and protect Her. 😢 — regine alcasid (@reginevalcasid) April 25, 2019

“I answered a tweet that for me was disrespectful to all of us but didn’t realize that I was disrespectful of him too. I’m not proud of that,” the celebrated singer said, apparently referring to Foreign Affairs Secretary Locsin.

Locsin previously downplayed the Chinese fishermen’s illegal poaching of giant clams in Scarborough Shoal.

“But still this is about people destroying Mother Earth. It’s the only one we have and so let us love and protect her,” Velasquez added.