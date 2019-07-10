Clip of ‘Goin Bulilit’ sketch on Recto Bank incident goes viral

A scene from the sketch comedy program “Goin’ Bulilit” last Sunday gained the attention of some Twitter users who perceived it a commentary on a Chinese vessel’s ramming of a Filipino boat on Recto (Reed) Bank and how the government initially refused to believe fishermen’s accounts.

Twitter user @JackieeeeLo shared a non-verbatim dialogue among some of its cast members playing the part of fishermen, who were asked what they should do if a large vessel approaches them.

One actor playing a fisherman said they should bring out their cellphones and take pictures of the vessel so that people would immediately believe them.

Goin' Bulilit is LIT AF *non verbatim*

Boy1: Kapitan, lulubog na po ang barko natin. Anong una nating gagawin?

Boy2: Ilabas niyo ang mga cellphone niyo!! Para makapag video tayo. Mas madali tayong paniwalaan. OOF 🤭🤭 — Jackie Quiñones (@JackieeeeLo) July 7, 2019

Another Twitter user shared the video clip of the actual scene and captioned it in reference to an activist youth group.

The cast member playing the part of the captain in the scene said, “Pupunta tayo sa delekadong parte ng dagat. Handa na ba kayo?”

The “fishermen” affirmatively replied and the “captain” continued, “Paano naman kapag may lumapit sa atin na malaking barko? Ano ang dapat una nating gawin?”

“Maglabas po ng cellphone. Para ma-picturan natin, para madali tayong paniwalaan,” one of the “fishermen” answered.

All of them brought out their cellphones at the same time, much to the disbelief of the “captain.”

The scene gained popularity among Twitter users who praised the scenario’s supposed reference to the Recto Bank incident, particularly how the fishermen were initially doubted by the government.

Another Twitter user shared a dialogue supposedly from the same program that also referred to the same incident.

THIS ONE TOO LMAO https://t.co/hm1ySox9Ji — ted (@teodoredave) July 8, 2019

One of its scriptwriters, Josel Garlitos, replied in the thread after Twitter user @JackieeeeLo praised them for being “woke AF” or socially aware of the country’s situation.

“With all with what’s happening with the network and the current political climate, we still try to do satire. It’s what the country needs lalo na’t mas nakakatawa pa ang mga tunay na nagaganap sa paligid,” Garlitos wrote.

“Goin’ Bulilit” is known for presenting political jokes and spoofing political situations and famous politicians through its segments and sketches.

Show creator and actor Edgar Mortiz said in a newspaper interview before that the program was not designed for kids despite featuring child actors.

“We feature political satire. We present everyday scenarios in a humorous manner,” he said in an Inquirer report titled “Talk about Goin’ Bulilit” on Feb. 25, 2010.

The Recto Bank incident

A Chinese trawler rammed an anchored Philippine fishing boat on June 9 based on evidence, although it was only publicized by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on June 12.

The incident happened near Recto Bank or Reed Bank in the West Philippine Sea, where 22 Filipino fishermen were left at the mercy of the elements for hours until a passing Vietnamese ship rescued them.

RELATED: What we know so far: Sinking of Filipino fishing boat in West Philippine Sea

Lt. Col. Stephen Penetrante, acting spokesperson of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Western Command, said the fishermen identified the offending vessel as a Chinese trawler since it was very near the Filipino boat.

Boat captain Junel Insigne attested to the fishermen’s account and said that GEM-VER 1, their fishing boat, was deliberately hit by the Chinese trawler.

RELATED: Filipino fishermen asleep when Chinese boat hit them at midnight

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo expressed his doubt on the fishermen’s narratives while the Philippine Coast Guard suggested that the offending vessel might not even be Chinese.

Some Filipinos on social media claimed that the fishermen should have documented the incident through the use of cellphones for further credibility but a Twitter user invalidated this.

so bakit walang dalang cellphone/“smartphone” ang 22 na mangingisda sa Recto bank incident, its so 2019 daw daig pa ni nanang sa sarisari store. 1. nasa dagat sila malamang sa hindi walang signal don.

2. mangingisda sila hindi sila turista.

3. hindi sila nagpapaautoloadmax!! — gene (@joshuadg_) June 18, 2019

When President Rodrigo Duterte initially dismissed the issue as a “little maritime accident,” Insigne was dismayed since the situation greatly endangered their lives.

“Nalulungkot po ako dahil balewala lang po ‘yung pagbangga sa amin. Paano po kung marami namatay po sa amin,” he said in a televised interview. — Artwork by Interaksyon/Uela-Altar Badayos