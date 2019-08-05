Food app customer complained that delivery rider disrupted Mobile Legends

A food app user was in hot water recently over her unjustified comments against a Grab Food rider whom she accused of making her lose in Mobile Legends, an online game.

Rather than gaining empathy, the customer, identified as Trixie Dauz, a photographer, drew criticisms for it.

Facebook user Joshua Adesna posted screenshots of her supposed conversation with the driver wherein she cursed at and reported him for the food delivery.

Based on the photos, the driver’s apology could be seen in-between her rants and expletives.

At tumigil ang mundo ko, nung makita ko tong post na to. Jusko ate, Dahil sa moba nagkakaganyan ka? Nireport mo pa yung… Posted by Joshua Adesna on Thursday, July 25, 2019

Adesna criticized the customer’s petty complaint.

“Sana yung Grab umaksyon dito eh, nakakasira ‘to ng pamumuhay, nakakasira ng araw. Sasabihin mo pa sa post mo na mali yung rider?” he said on July 26.

Twitter user @idontwannabeh16 shared the same story to warn “Creatives of Manila,” a community of Filipinos working in the advertising and photography field.

CREATIVES OF MANILA: a warning abt Trixie Dauz, a familiar name in theater&film. Youve probs seen her name floating in the Independent Creatives & Advertising Professionals Facebook group, but her maltreatment of a Grab driver will make u think twice abt working w/her: A THREAD. — idontwannabehere (@idontwannabeh16) July 26, 2019

The user added Dauz’s subsequent posts of her non-apologetic stance for her actions.

“Let’s give you a taste of your own medicine, Trixie Dauz. I’m sure after people start seeing the kind of monster you are, no creative in the Philippines will want to work with you,” the user said.

It then tagged the Twitter account of Grab Philippines to request the agency not to dismiss the driver involved.

“Please don’t fire or sanction the driver involved in this as he was simply doing his job. Trixie Dauz’s maltreatment of him, over a stupid mobile game, is unacceptable and should not be tolerated. If you’re going to ban someone on your app, it should be her,” the tweet said.

It could not be determined how these users were able to make screenshots of Dauz’s conversations in the app.

Dauz, meanwhile, threatened to file charges of cyberbullying and libel against them.

Some comments placed on her recent Facebook posts were indeed too harsh.

Sad tales of food service app orders

The use of food delivery service apps, particularly Grab Food, became a hot topic recently following the spate of sad stories of service riders whose food deliveries suddenly got canceled by picky customers.

Soon, concerned Filipinos made an online petition through Change.org addressed to Grab Philippines president Brian Cu to remove the “Cancel” option on the app.

To address this concern, Grab Food announced that it would penalize accounts having “excessive no-show” incidents and even include possible account suspension.

“Just like you, we are concerned by the issues surrounding unclaimed GrabFood orders circulating online. We would like to clarify that we do not allow cancellations once orders are placed. These incidents are no-shows,” the company said last June.

It also reminded customers to be responsible about their transactions.

“Keep in contact with the GrabFood rider by messaging or calling them,” it added.