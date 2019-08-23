‘Subway Surfers Ortigas Extension:’ Frustrated commuter edits road traffic pictures

A frustrated commuter edited pictures of the traffic congestion along Ortigas Avenue Extension in Pasig to make it appear as if it was an interface of an endless mobile runner game.

Facebook user Christian Barlis, who is also a freelance graphic designer, shared two pictures of the traffic in the main road that connects the Rizal province to the metro.

He used his editing skills to make it seem as if it was a game inspired by Subway Surfers.

Players of the original game assume the role of a graffiti artist whose objective is to escape from the clutches of the inspector after he has been caught applying graffiti on a metro railway site.

The player has to run through the railway tracks and in turn, grab gold coins and other items for power-ups. He is also supposed to avoid obstacles along the way before the inspector catches up with him.

Barlis’ “version” is called Subway Surfers: Ortigas Extension where the player runs on top of vehicles stuck in traffic instead of railroad tracks.

As expected, his edit amused Facebook users, most especially commuters who ply the same route.

Some even tagged their friends and joked that they should mimic the mobile game character — who is seen “running” on top of vehicles — so that they could reach their destinations faster amid the area’s constant traffic.

Others suggested that the inspector in his “version” should be a traffic enforcer instead.

Roadworks

Three days ago, the Public Information Office of Pasig announced that the Department of Public Works and Highways will conduct a rehabilitation project of the drainage system in the area, including curbs, gutters and sidewalks.

The local government advised motorists to take alternate routes instead, as heavy traffic is to be expected in the avenue especially during rush hours.

Commuters who regularly ply the area were quick to express their disappointment and ire, claiming that the traffic situation in the avenue has always been insufferable even without roadworks.

“Kailan po ba ‘di ma-traffic ang Ortigas Extension?” a Facebook user wrote.

“May bago pa ba? Lumang tugtugin na ‘yan!” another user commented.

“Kahit walang project ang DPWH (diyan) eh lagi naman tukod diyan… Jeep na (nagbababa) sa gitna at mga UV express na mga ungas din, sakay baba kung saan-saan, balagbag pa more!” said another Facebook user.

Ortigas Avenue Extension is the main road connecting residents of Pasig City and the Rizal province to the metro.

The Rizal province consists of several municipalities who have access to the avenue, particularly Cainta and Taytay.

It is also considered the most direct route from the metro to Antipolo City, the province’s capital which is also the “Pilgrimage Capital of the Philippines.”