Empowering the online presence of local dioceses in the fight against disinformation would be one of the main criteria for this year’s Catholic Social Media Awards.

The nominations for the annual CSMA event opened on August 22. People can nominate their prospect influencer or social media personality on the CSMA website.

Four of the six judges were present during the launch, namely, Ederic Eder (social media manager of PLDT), Reynald Ramirez (social media producer at ABS-CBN Online), Christine Paguirigan (secretary-general of YouthPinoy) and Rev. Pedro Quitorio III (assistant director of CBCP media office).

They hope that the nominees are those who pick up the narratives of the local parishes or dioceses and consequently encourage them to strengthen their online presence as well.

“Madami akong dioceses na nakakausap na sobrang laki yung issue ng war on drugs. Catholic Church is the number one entity na nilalapitan ng victims. We have to tell that story. Yung Catholic Church yung yumayakap sa mga tao. Bakit tayo nilalabanan? Bakit tayo sinisiraan? Kelangan nating ipakita sakanila yung katotohanan. Tayo sa social media malaki yung power natin,” Paguirigan said.

The representatives hoped that this year’s judges would foster more people to speak up on serious national affairs such as environmental issues, the plight of Muslims and historical revisionism.

“Marami pang pedeng gawin para ma-improve yung digital landscape. Malaki yung matutulong ng social media groups dito. Importante yung nagsispeak up ka on issues kasi kelangan mabasa ng mga social media users. How do you correct certain issues? How do you correct yung mga fake information, yung mga disinformation?” Ramirez said.

People can be nominated in the following award categories:

Best Parish Facebook Page Best Catholic Organization Facebook Page Best Facebook Public Group Best Diocesan Website Best Parish Website Best Catholic Organization Website Best Catholic Blog Best Catholic Vlog Best Twitter Best Instagram Best Catholic Song of the Year Male Social Media Influencer Female Social Media Influencer

The period of nominations is from August 22 to October 6, 2019. The awarding ceremony will be on November 16, 2019.

Meanwhile, the judging period for the finalists will be from October 7 to 15.

This award-giving body had been recognizing notable social media personalities since 2015. This initiative was led by Youth Pinoy and Areopagus Communication, both of which are under the CBCP Media Office.

According to its website, people are free to nominate any influencer or page they deemed to fit to the categories. Each category has its own qualifications. However, there is a general critieria that judges will use.

Social media is powerful if put to good use, Quitorio emphasized, and this event can be effective to change the current digital landscape.

“The landscape is frightful unless we do something about it,” he said.