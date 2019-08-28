Why #JennyPH trended on local Twitter beyond weather updates

Local government units suspended classes as a cyclone with the local name of “Jenny” caused heavy rainfall in Metro Manila and several provinces on Monday evening. It was the 10th cyclone to have entered the country this year.

As several news outlets and state weather bureau PAGASA released updates about the storm under the hashtag “JennyPH,” Twitterverse found themselves referencing two “Jennys” — a famous song by The Click Five and BLACKPINK member Jennie Kim.

Half the tweets I see about this reference The Click 5, the other half reference Blackpink, this is it, I'm on the exact middle of a generational divide https://t.co/5bLcy7ZL6e — Justine LT Chua (@justineltchua) August 27, 2019

#JennyPH Noon: 2007 panahong gibang giba ang puso ko, ikaw lang ang naririnig ko lagi 😆 (Jenny by Click five) Ngayon: 2019 panahong ginigiba mo ng malalakas na hangin at ulan ang Pilipinas. stay dry, men! la lang akong maisip. 😛 — lakwatSHEra (@viadosr2010) August 27, 2019

I cannot! Lisa the weatherforecaster of a typhoon named Jenny 🤧😭 BLACKPINK IN YOUR AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY 😭😭#JennyPH #BLACKPINK @ygofficialblink pic.twitter.com/j1WlC4Vcl3 — LalalisaLove 💕 (@blinkeesh) August 26, 2019

A Twitter user even mixed lyrics from the song “Jenny” and a famous BLACKPINK song titled “Kill This Love.”

y'alls are either tweeting about Jennie/Jenny from Blackpink or that song Jenny by The Click Five lmao #JennyPh First you say you won't, then you say you will.

Let's kill this love! — Rakistang ONCE-su (@RakistangONCE) August 26, 2019

Tropical Storm Jenny made a first landfall in the province of Aurora at 10:40 p.m. on Monday.

Jenny who?

The song

“Jenny” is a 2007 song about a fickle-minded girl performed by the now-disbanded American rock band The Click Five.

It was one of the band’s songs that enjoyed high success in local radio stations and music channels, dominating MYX Philippines’ “Daily Top 10” chart.

“Jenny” reportedly became a hit in other Southeast Asian countries like Malaysia and Singapore as well.

The BLACKPINK member

Jennie Kim is BLACKPINK’s stylish lead vocalist and main rapper, a famous South Korean girl group with a large fanbase in the Philippines.

She is also dubbed as “YG Princess” since she is one of the most popular female artists handled by top South Korean record label and talent agency YG Entertainment.

Jennie is the first member of BLACKPINK to have released an individual track aptly titled “SOLO.” Its music video featured her versatility as a singer and rapper, as well as her distinctive fashion sense.