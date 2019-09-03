Commuter encounters thoughtful Grab driver who goes the extra mile in service

A commuter shared her experience with a generous Grab driver who has all the means possible to make his passengers’ rides comfortable in the duration of their travel.

Facebook user Che Rubio-Abando recounted her memorable trip thanks to driver JP Secarro during her commute to work.

Rubio-Abando was surprised to find Secarro’s car equipped with assorted snacks, beverages, pillows, a trash can, portable medicine kit and even a pack of sanitary napkins, among others.

According to her, his provisions are free of charge.

“Ang cool ng nasakyan ko na Grab. Hindi ka magugutom, pwede ka din matulog (nang) kumportable ka dahil may unan at kumot kung kakailanganin mo,” she wrote in a Facebook post.

Secarro shared through his conversation with Rubio-Abando that he was “not into money.”

“I’m not into money naman talaga, masaya lang talaga ako sa ginagawa ko. Tsaka ‘yung mga food ‘pag may namamalimos, ‘yan na din (pinapamigay) ko,” he said.

Secarro’s vehicle is also equipped with a camera for his and his passenger’s safety.

In addition, he has extra clothes for passengers who might need a new set of shirts and pants in case their attire get soiled or drenched.

Secarro also carries a portable chamber pot or “arinola” specifically intended for senior passengers who have needs but cannot sit through in traffic.

“Hindi naman daw maarte si kuya sa amoy kaya walang problema sa kanya. Ang importante sa kanya eh kumportable at safe ang mga pasaheros niya,” Rubio-Abando said.

Other than that, Secarro’s vehicle is also equipped with necessary items in case one gets aches. He has tissue, wet wipes, alcohol, lotion, baby powder, petroleum jelly, efficascent oil and a White Flower oil to provide temporary relief.

As expected, Filipinos were impressed with his thoughtfulness and generosity as a Grab driver.

Most even kept tagging “#KMJS” or GMA Network’s television news magazine program “Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho” in the hopes that he might be featured in one of its episodes.

Earlier this year, a tricycle driver from the province of Quezon caught social media’s attention due to offering free candies and free rides to certain passengers.

Usually, commuting in the Philippines—particularly in urban areas—is considered a challenging feat. Filipinos have to deal with extremely long queues, rude commuters and inefficient modes of public transportation.

As such, drivers who go out of their way to make passengers feel extremely comfortable and pleasant in their travel are given appropriate credit.